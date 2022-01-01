Go
Consumer pic

BARN DOOR PIZZA

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6565 Interchange Road

Lehighton, PA 18235

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers w/ FF$9.00
Plain Slice$2.50
Med Cheese Pizza$12.00
Lrg White Pizza$14.00
Garlic, ricotta & mozzarella
Quesadilla with Fries$10.00
Chicken, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa on the side, served with a side salad or fries
Pierogies (4)$4.00
Lrg Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.00
Lrg French Fries$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.00
With sauce
Lrg Cheese Pizza$13.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton PA 18235

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Blue Mountain - Slopeside Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Blue Mountain Drive Palmerton, PA 18071
View restaurantnext
Pappy's Schoolhouse Restaurant & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
4740 Long Run Rd Lehighton, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Palmerton Pub
orange starNo Reviews
304 Delaware Avenue Palmerton, PA 18071
View restaurantnext
Riverwalck Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
101 Centre St Parryville, PA 18244
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

BARN DOOR PIZZA

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston