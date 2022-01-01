Go
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

modern Mexican | craft cocktails

3051 Northwest Blvd

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.50
cajun grilled shrimp, corn salsa, smashed avocado
Traditional Beef Taco$4.00
ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Buffalo Shrimp Taco$4.50
hand-breaded shrimp tossed in barra buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made blue cheese dressing
Chorizo Taco$4.50
chorizo, potatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro
Shredded Chicken Taco$4.50
slow-cooked shredded chicken, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro
Rice Bowl$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
Firecracker Shrimp Taco$6.00
coconut breaded shrimp, barra slaw, honey fire sauce, cilantro
Carnitas Taco$5.50
slow-cooked pork, avocado, corn, feta
Traditional Chicken Taco$4.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Perch Taco$6.00
cajun breaded perch, barra slaw, lime aioli
Location

3051 Northwest Blvd

Upper Arlington OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
