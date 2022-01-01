Go
Barrel & Boar

Hours:
Sunday 11am-9pm
Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

121 Mill St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Beef Brisket Meal$22.50
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Mini Cornbread Muffins$5.95
BBQ Mac & Cheese$18.50
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
Carolina Hush Puppies$6.25
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Smoked Wings
Pulled BBQ Oyster Mushroom$11.45
Atlantic Beach Pie$8.50
Sweet Potato Burger$10.45
House made with sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, caramelized onions, kale & rice, peppers & onions. Topped with kimchi on a potato bun.
Smokehouse Caesar Salad$11.75
Griddled romaine, Caesar dressing, cornbread croutons & parmesan.
Creamy Slaw$4.75
Creamy, house made slaw dressing with EDTA free mayo, sugar, vinegar and celery seed.
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

121 Mill St

Gahanna OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
