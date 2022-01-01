Baumhower's Victory Grille
Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!
1270 Montgomery Highway
Popular Items
Location
1270 Montgomery Highway
Vestavia Hills AL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mugshots Grill & Bar
Havin' a good time!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Moe's Original BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
The Ridge Eat and Drink
Come in and enjoy!