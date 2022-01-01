Go
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

27 Fletcher Ave.

Popular Items

12" Americano$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni
Garlic Bread$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
Ricotta Meatballs$13.00
beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini
Verde$10.00
baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, olive oil
12" Margherita$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo
Wood-fired wings$18.00
hot honey garlic parmesan oven roasted chicken wings with pistachio gremolata
Italian Chop Salad$15.00
romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
12" Funghi$16.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo
12" Prosciutto$17.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, fresno chili, red onion
Penne alla Vodka$18.00
Bavaro's famous vodka sauce served with imported penne (pancetta, onion, tomato, cream, vodka)
See full menu

Location

27 Fletcher Ave.

Sarasota FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

