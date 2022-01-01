Sarasota Italian restaurants you'll love
Cafe Gabbiano
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|ZUPPA DI VONGOLE
|$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
|POLLO PARMIGIANA
|$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
|LINGUINE PESCATORA
|$32.00
Calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and marinara.
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
|Italian Chop Salad
|$15.00
romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
|12" Funghi
|$16.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA
|Popular items
|'PIZZA MIA'
|$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
|SMALL HOUSE SALAD
|$8.95
carrot + tomato + onion + calamata olive + house vinaigrette