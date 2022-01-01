Sarasota Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Sarasota

Cafe Gabbiano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
Popular items
ZUPPA DI VONGOLE$27.00
One dozen fresh littleneck clams sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and white wine, served over a bed of linguine.
POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, fried, finished with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara.
LINGUINE PESCATORA$32.00
Calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine and marinara.
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image

 

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota

No reviews yet
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
Italian Chop Salad$15.00
romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
12" Funghi$16.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant image

 

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Popular items
'PIZZA MIA'$14.95
cheese pizza your way with 3 toppings
CHEESE PIZZA$11.95
with sauce + mozzarella
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$8.95
carrot + tomato + onion + calamata olive + house vinaigrette
