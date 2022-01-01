Calamari in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve calamari
More about 1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails
1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails
1592 Main Street, Sarasota
|Fried Calamari & Greens
|$14.00
homemade spicy sweet & sour sauce, cilantro, mint, pickled oions, arugula
More about Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Calamari
|$14.99
Fried Crispy, Aioli Sauce, Marinara & Lemon.
More about Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante
8320 Bee ridge rd, Sarasota
|Calamari Arrabbiata
|$12.00
|Calamari Fritti
|$11.00
More about Cafe Gabbiano
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|CALAMARI
|$15.00
Fried to order served with lemon and fresh marinara sauce. OR Sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil white wine, and marinara
More about Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$12.95
with Sicilian marinara & Sardinian aioli
|CALAMARI FRITTO MISTO
|$15.95
calamari + shrimp + white fish + gardiniera + two sauces