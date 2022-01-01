Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants that serve calamari

Main pic

 

1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails

1592 Main Street, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari & Greens$14.00
homemade spicy sweet & sour sauce, cilantro, mint, pickled oions, arugula
More about 1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings image

 

Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings

4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$14.99
Fried Crispy, Aioli Sauce, Marinara & Lemon.
More about Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante

8320 Bee ridge rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Arrabbiata$12.00
Calamari Fritti$11.00
More about Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante
CALAMARI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CALAMARI$15.00
Fried to order served with lemon and fresh marinara sauce. OR Sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil white wine, and marinara
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Item pic

 

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CALAMARI$12.95
with Sicilian marinara & Sardinian aioli
CALAMARI FRITTO MISTO$15.95
calamari + shrimp + white fish + gardiniera + two sauces
More about Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Siesta Key Calamari$15.00
spice rubbed and crispy fried, cucumber, banana peppers, bell peppers, pineapple ginger beer gastrique
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

