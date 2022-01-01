Curry in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve curry
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|Chicken Yellow Curry
|$9.75
Sliced chicken breast, onions, bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, water chestnut, garlic, in yellow curry sauce.
|Tropical Curry Fried Rice
|$15.75
Large Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, egg, onion, scallion, bean sprout, rice, curry spices, soy. Cooked to order in our giant wok. *Large size only (32oz), packaged in a takeout box*
|Thai Curry
|$10.25
Thai red curry sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potato, water chestnuts, mushroom, zucchini, garlic, choice of protein. Rice on the side.