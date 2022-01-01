Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Yellow Curry$9.75
Sliced chicken breast, onions, bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, water chestnut, garlic, in yellow curry sauce.
Tropical Curry Fried Rice$15.75
Large Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, egg, onion, scallion, bean sprout, rice, curry spices, soy. Cooked to order in our giant wok. *Large size only (32oz), packaged in a takeout box*
Thai Curry$10.25
Thai red curry sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potato, water chestnuts, mushroom, zucchini, garlic, choice of protein. Rice on the side.
More about Rice Box Express
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Mussels$15.50
scallion, sesame seeds, toasted coconut, green curry
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

Map

Map

