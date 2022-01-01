Salmon in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve salmon
More about Island Fin Poke
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
5844 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|SALMON SOLE MIO
|$30.00
Atlantic salmon sautéed with olive oil, garlic, white wine, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and herbs served with risotto and the vegetable of the day.
More about Reef Cakes
SEAFOOD
Reef Cakes
1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota
|*Salmon Reef Cake
|$6.50
|*Jam 'n Salmon
|$20.00
|Salmon Cake Bahn Mi
|$14.00