Salmon in Sarasota

Salmon Poke Bowl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

5844 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON SOLE MIO$30.00
Atlantic salmon sautéed with olive oil, garlic, white wine, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and herbs served with risotto and the vegetable of the day.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Reef Cakes image

SEAFOOD

Reef Cakes

1812 south Osprey Ave, Sarasota

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
*Salmon Reef Cake$6.50
*Jam 'n Salmon$20.00
Salmon Cake Bahn Mi$14.00
More about Reef Cakes
Pan Roasted Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
Citrus lemon aioli, roast Yukon gold potatoes, spinach
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

Map

