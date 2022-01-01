Greek salad in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve greek salad
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Mixed Lettuces, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Peppers, Roasted Beets, Olives, Pepperoncini, Onion, Feta Cheese, House Greek Dressing.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".