Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings

4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed Lettuces, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Peppers, Roasted Beets, Olives, Pepperoncini, Onion, Feta Cheese, House Greek Dressing.
More about Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
Greek Salad image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Sarasota Vegan Deli

5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7, sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
A bed of Spring Mix overtop of our Red Potato Salad and then covered with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Feta. Comes with a side of Vinaigrette. Gluten Free
More about Sarasota Vegan Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Snapper

Nachos

Reuben

Carne Asada Tacos

Cappuccino

Pudding

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston