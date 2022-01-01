Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
I.H. Lobster Roll$29.00
Maine Lobster, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Basil, Toasted Potato Roll
Lobster Mac n' Cheese$30.00
Maine Lobster, Smoked Swiss Mornay, Cavatappi, Truffle Oil, Nilla Wafer
THE Lobster Burger$29.00
Maine Lobster, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Hydro Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Brushed Dill Brioche Bun
More about Island House Tap & Grill
Item pic

 

Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF. Shrimp Lobster Sauce$9.50
Large shrimp, bits of chicken breast, scallions, garlic in gluten-free egg sauce. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*
More about Rice Box Express
LOBSTER RAVIOLI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$28.00
Sautéed shallots, vodka and cream finished with a touch of marinara making a creamy delicacy.
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac n' Cheese$29.50
Lobster, cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, hint of garlic, topped with panko bread crumbs
Lobster Bisque
sherry, crème fraiche, morsels of lobster
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Club Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Chicken Parmesan

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Tortellini

Croissants

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston