Lobsters in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Island House Tap & Grill
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|I.H. Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Maine Lobster, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Basil, Toasted Potato Roll
|Lobster Mac n' Cheese
|$30.00
Maine Lobster, Smoked Swiss Mornay, Cavatappi, Truffle Oil, Nilla Wafer
|THE Lobster Burger
|$29.00
Maine Lobster, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Hydro Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Brushed Dill Brioche Bun
More about Rice Box Express
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|GF. Shrimp Lobster Sauce
|$9.50
Large shrimp, bits of chicken breast, scallions, garlic in gluten-free egg sauce. *Cooked in same wok as other items that contain gluten. Wok is cleaned between each use with water, brush & fire*
More about Cafe Gabbiano
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$28.00
Sautéed shallots, vodka and cream finished with a touch of marinara making a creamy delicacy.
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
1435 Main St, Sarasota
|Lobster Mac n' Cheese
|$29.50
Lobster, cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, hint of garlic, topped with panko bread crumbs
|Lobster Bisque
sherry, crème fraiche, morsels of lobster