Cookies in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve cookies

SMOOTHIES

Crop Juice

2480 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.50
(nut free, grain free)
100% organic, vegan, gluten free
sunflower seed butter, sunflower seeds, cassava flour, coconut oil, ground chia seeds, brown sugar, maple syrup, baking soda, sea salt, chocolate chips
COOKIE DOUGH BITES$7.00
almond flour, oats, unsweetened coconut, dates, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, vegan chocolate chips, chia seeds, hemp seeds, Himalayan salt
RAINBOW CHIP COOKIE$4.50
More about Crop Juice
Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fortune Cookies (10)$2.00
Add more fortune cookies to your order
More about Rice Box Express
Buddy Brew Coffee

1289 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
House-made chocolate chip cookies loaded with chocolate chips, baked to golden brown and topped with a pinch of sea-salt.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee

