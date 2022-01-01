Cookies in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve cookies
More about Crop Juice
SMOOTHIES
Crop Juice
2480 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$4.50
(nut free, grain free)
100% organic, vegan, gluten free
sunflower seed butter, sunflower seeds, cassava flour, coconut oil, ground chia seeds, brown sugar, maple syrup, baking soda, sea salt, chocolate chips
|COOKIE DOUGH BITES
|$7.00
almond flour, oats, unsweetened coconut, dates, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, vegan chocolate chips, chia seeds, hemp seeds, Himalayan salt
|RAINBOW CHIP COOKIE
|$4.50
More about Rice Box Express
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|Fortune Cookies (10)
|$2.00
Add more fortune cookies to your order