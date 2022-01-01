Fajitas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Antojitos Cuban Cuisine
Antojitos Cuban Cuisine
3232 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Sauteed chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Fajita And Greens
|$15.95
Beef or chicken fajitas, mixed greens, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, house blend of cheese and tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.45
Marinated Chicken grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
|Portobello Mushroom Fajitas
|$15.45
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.