Fajitas in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve fajitas

Antojitos Cuban Cuisine

3232 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Sauteed chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita And Greens$15.95
Beef or chicken fajitas, mixed greens, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, house blend of cheese and tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
Chicken Fajitas$18.45
Marinated Chicken grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Portobello Mushroom Fajitas$15.45
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
