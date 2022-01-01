Go
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr • $$$$

Avg 3.2 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Platter - Grande$159.00
Bone Marrow$14.00
Oven-Roasted served with Bacon, Parsley, and Shallot, Toasted Sourdough
Bison ribeye$48.00
Vegetable Medley$10.00
Roasted Garlic mashed potatoes$12.00
basil gruyere mashed potatoes, serves 2
Tomahawk$149.00
32oz bone in tomahawk steak
Mushroom Risotto$10.00
green pea or saffron, serves 2
Pork Belly$15.00
Served over grits and sweet tamarind sauce
Rib Eye$64.00
hand cut 14 oz ribeye
French Onion soup$10.00
Served with smoked gruyere cheese and sautéed mushrooms
Live Music
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr

Chantilly VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
