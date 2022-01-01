Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly

Farmtruck Pizza & Greens

No reviews yet

Farmtruck's menu has been carefully crafted by our award winning chef with casual offerings that best utilize healthy grains and greens, hormone and antibiotic free meats, as well as fresh, locally sourced produce and ingredient when available. With scratch kitchens to

complement our vibrant farm-to-table flavors, we always strive to offer our guests an unparalleled dining experience.

