Beach Avenue BBQ

Handcrafted BBQ with Zero Compromise!

BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Hog Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Pork pulled off the whole hog that's been smoked over oak for 18-20hrs, on a golden Hawaiian bun and BBQ sauce served on the side (sweet or spicy)
Mac-N-Cheese (Small)$5.00
Wagyu Beef Brisket (1/2 lb)$15.00
Mishima Reserve American Wagyu brisket trimmed, dry rubbed and smoked in-house for 12-14hrs over oak logs and sliced to perfection. Sold by the 1/2lb w/choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Gluten free
Mexican Street Corn$4.00
Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro
Mac-N-Cheese (Large)$9.00
Housemade Chips$2.00
Cornbread$2.00
St. Louis Ribs (1/2 slab)$12.00
St. Louis Ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4-5hrs over oak logs and finished w/a light glaze. Sold by the 1/2 slab
(6 bones)
Whole Hog Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)$10.00
Our pulled pork comes from whole hogs that we dry rub and smoke in-house for 18-20hrs over oak logs. Sold by the 1/2lb. Choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Never on the meat! Gluten free
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Fresh Brussel Sprouts halved, flash-fried, tossed in a housemade seasoning and balsamic glaze sauce.
Location

3453 Grand Boulevard

Brookfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
