Belmonty's Burgers

Cannonball

Besides the delicious inventive sushi and California cuisine inspired by Pacific Rim influences, this oceanfront restaurant is also serving up the best view in San Diego! It's never been more enjoyable to sip on refreshing beach craft cocktails while soaking up the essence of the beach. With thoughtful details and accents, this Mission Beach rooftop transports you to a pool-like setting without all the splashing and twice the views. So dive in, there's nothing quite like Cannonball! #splashresponsibly

