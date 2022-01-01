Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Benton restaurants you'll love

Benton restaurants
Must-try Benton restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-004 - Benton, AR

119 N Market St, Benton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-004 - Benton, AR
PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza - Benton

2020 Interstate 30, Benton

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
More about Hideaway Pizza - Benton
Back Yard Burgers - Benton

1420 Military Road, Benton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Back Yard Burgers - Benton
