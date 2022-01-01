Go
Beyond Bread - Central

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients.

3026 North Campbell Ave

Popular Items

Whole Grilled Cheese$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
Pauly's Pesto$12.00
~ Served HOT ~ Chicken, provolone, basil pesto (nut-free), artichoke hearts, tomato, Italian dressing on Focaccia.
Brad's Beef$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
Ashlee's Albacore$10.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on White.
Beverage Regular$2.99
Frida's Flight$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
Avi's Avo$11.00
Turkey, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mayonnaise on Ciabatta. Crusty Bread 🦷
Chocolate Chip$2.50
Bart's Bag$12.00
Turkey, brie, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard, mayonnaise on a Baguette. 🦷Crusty Bread
Bob's BLT$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted White.
Location

Tucson AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
