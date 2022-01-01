Go
Big Spring Spirits

526 Northpointe Circle

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
House made honey pepper biscuit with our scratch made sausage gravy
Ruby Rum Fizz, 1L$20.00
White rum, grapefruit, guava, cane molasses syrup, club soda
Hawaiian Lion, 1L$20.00
Gin, pineapple-basil syrup, lemon, club soda
Meat & Cheese Board$24.00
Assortment of Artisanal Cheeses & Cured Meats | Accoutrements
Standard Breakfast$11.00
two eggs (your choice), bacon, house potatoes, berry torte
Pink Lloyd, 1L$25.00
Gin, Tait Farm Raspberry Shrub, orange, lemon
Mojito, 1L$20.00
White rum, mint syrup, lime, club soda
Straight Rye Whiskey, 750ml$40.00
Orange and honey on the nose, which then carries over to the palate. Eventually giving way to typical ye spice, with notes of ginger, cinnamon, and birch. The finish is quite long, with date and dried apricot flavors lingering.
Location

526 Northpointe Circle

Seven Fields PA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dented Keg Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

The G.O.A.T.

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry

Founded in 2006, Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge is Pittsburgh's premier restaurant for responsibly-sourced contemporary Asian cuisine.
Preparing a collection of traditional and innovative Asian dishes, fresh sushi, and creative cocktails, Jimmy Wan’s delivers a unique dining experience with each and every visit. With locally-sourced ingredients and the use of traditional labor-intensive processes, our attention to detail and dedication to customer service keeps our customers coming back for more.

