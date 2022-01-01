Bikanos
Enjoy traditional Rajasthani dishes, with your favorite beverage, beer or wine!
1635 Hollenbeck Ave
Popular Items
Location
1635 Hollenbeck Ave
Sunnyvale CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bikaner Sweets
Come in and enjoy!
Ume Cupertino
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Curry Pizza House
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.