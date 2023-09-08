Tasty Pizza - Cupertino Stevens Creek Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best traditional and fusion pizza money can buy!
Location
21000 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Curry Pizza House - Cupertino
4.5 • 4,420
20080 Stevens Creek Boulevard 106 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)
4.8 • 1,402
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Sweet Maple - Cupertino - 20010 Steven Creek Blvd.
No Reviews
20010 Steven Creek Blvd. Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cupertino
Curry Pizza House - Cupertino
4.5 • 4,420
20080 Stevens Creek Boulevard 106 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)
4.8 • 1,402
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant