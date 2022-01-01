Billy Club
The debut venture of Dan Hagen and Jake Strawser, Billy Club is a completely scratch-made, farm to table restaurant situated in the heart of Buffalo’s historic Allentown district. The menu of inspired and comforting New American fare by Chef Ian Wortham is complemented by an impressive selection of whiskey, craft cocktails, wine and beer.
228 Allen Street
Location
228 Allen Street
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
