Go
Toast

Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights

Come in and enjoy!

480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll$3.89
Bagels with a Spread$1.20
1 Egg n Cheese$2.69
Hungry Man Hero$8.75
Latte
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam
Individual Bagel$1.20
No special requests available. If you would like to add a spread to your bagel, please select "Bagel with a Spread".
Juices
Muffins$3.00
Our scratch made muffins. If we do not have your muffin choice available, we will make a substitution.
2 Egg n Cheese$3.29
Specialty Cream Cheese
See full menu

Location

480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300

Harker Heights TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homemadebymadeline

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0207

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Acropolis Greek Cuisine

No reviews yet

Wholesome & Contemporary Greek Cuisine.

Papa’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Home Cooking

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston