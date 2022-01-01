Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa's Cafe

302 Millers Crossing, #14

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Order Again

Popular Items

Sun.Bac/Eggs
Country Skillet
French Toast

Blue Plate Specials

Spaghetti and Meatsauce

$10.39

Monday Blue Plate

Vivian's Chicken

$12.19

Tuesday Blue Plate

Meatloaf

$11.49

Wednesday Blue Plate

Pork Schnitzel

$11.99

Thursday Blue Plate

Shrimp Galore

$11.09

Friday Blue Plate

All You Can Eat Catfish

$14.95

Friday after 4pm

All You Can Eat Spaghetti

$12.99

Saturday after 4pm

AYCE Friday To Go

$13.95

Kid's Meals

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.79

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.79

Kid's Catfish

$6.89

Kid's Burger

$6.89

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.89

Kid's Spaghetti&Meatsauce

$6.89

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Double Brew Coffee

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

With One Refill only

Fountain Pop

$2.79

Kid's Drink

$2.49

Small Juice or Milk

$2.59

No refills

Large Juice or Milk

$2.99

No refills

Iced Tea

$2.49

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.29

Water

Canned pop

$1.00

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla--Half

$7.29

Chicken Quesadilla--Whole

$10.39

Steak Quesdilla--(whole only)

$13.79

Chips&Salsa

$5.79

Trio Tacos

$8.59

Chicken Strips

$10.39

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings--Half

$3.49

Onion Rings--Whole

$6.09

French Fries--Small

$2.29

French Fries--Large

$3.49

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.79

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Cheese/Jalops Nachos

$6.89

Super Nachos

$9.59

All the Nachos

$12.99

Macaroni&Cheese

$2.59

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.29

Fried Mushrooms

$8.59

Salads

Super Salad

$7.29

Taco Salad

$9.19

Chicken Toss Salad

$11.09

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.09

Turkey Salad

$9.89

Chef Salad

$11.09

Club Chef Salad

$11.09

Tuna Salad

$9.19

Lo-Cal(no meat)

$9.89

Lo-Cal(Meat)

$12.19

Side Salad

$2.99

TURKEY CLUB

$10.59

Soups

COS

$2.99

Cup of Soup

BOS

$4.19

Bowl of Soup

Cup Chili

$4.59

Bowl Chili

$6.49

Extras

PB

$0.69

Salsa

$0.69

Pico

$0.69

Sm SG

$2.29

Cup SG

$3.49

Bowl SG

$5.79

Sm CB

$2.29

Cup CB

$3.49

Bowl CB

$5.79

Sm White

$1.89

Cup White

$2.29

Bowl White

$4.59

1 Egg

$1.89

2 Eggs

$3.29

1/2 Bacon

$2.09

Full Bacon

$4.19

1-Link

$2.09

Links

$4.19

Ham

$4.19

1-Patty

$2.09

Patties

$4.19

Cup Fruit

$3.49

Bowl Fruit

$5.79

Pecans

$1.19

Jalops

$0.99

Cup Oats

$2.69

Bowl Oats

$3.79

Cheese

$0.99

HB

$2.29

HF

$2.29

HF P&O

$2.29

Toast

$1.89

!/2 toast

$0.89

1-Grill Chop

$8.59

1-DF Chop

$8.59

CB Hash

$6.89

CFS

$8.59

Grill Chicken

$6.89

8oz NY

$10.39

L&O

$8.09

1-Chix Strip

$2.29

1-Cat Strip

$2.29

5-Cat Strips

$9.99

Skewer

$4.29

Burger Patty

$4.59

HS Patty

$6.89

DOD

$1.89

GB

$1.89

MP-White

$1.89

MP-Brown

$1.89

BP

$2.09

BP-Load

$3.09

Mix Vegs

$1.89

Brocc

$1.89

Corn

$1.89

Turkey bacon full

$4.19

Half Turkey bacon

$2.09

Sm grits

$1.89

Cup grits

$2.69

Bowl grits

$3.79

Pie Case Dessert

$4.99

Bagel

$2.29

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.29

Cin Roll

$3.49

Dry MP

$1.89

Sliced Toms

$1.89

Pinto

$1.89

Okra

$1.89

Spam

$4.29

Sauteed Mshrooma

$1.09

Burgers

Patty Melt

$9.19

Patty Melt Basket

$11.49

OF ChiliChz Burger

$11.09

OF ChiliChz Burger Basket

$12.69

Burger

$6.89

Burger Basket

$9.69

HS Burger

$10.59

HS Burger Basket

$13.59

MS Burger

$11.99

MS Burger Basket

$13.39

Cowboy up

$11.09

Cowboy up Basket

$13.39

Sandwich

Tuna Melt

$8.59

Tuna Melt Basket

$11.09

French Dip

$10.39

French Dip Basket

$12.69

CFS Sandwich

$9.19

CFS Sand Basket

$11.49

Cat on Bun

$8.79

Cat on Bun Basket

$11.09

BLT

$7.99

BLT Basket

$10.38

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Basket

$9.38

Turkey Sand

$7.29

Turkey Basket

$9.69

Rst Beef Sand

$7.29

Rst Beef Basket

$9.69

Rueben

$11.49

Rueben Basket

$13.39

Clubhouse

$10.29

Club Basket

$12.68

Papa Hen's

$10.29

Papa Hen's Basket

$12.68

Triple Rst Beef&Swiss

$10.29

Triple Rst Beef&Swiss Basket

$12.68

Grill Chz

$3.49

Grill Chz Basket

$5.79

Cat POB

$11.99

Cat POB Basket

$13.39

Shrimp POB

$11.99

Shrimp POB Basket

$13.39

Chix Philly

$10.39

Chix Philly Basket

$12.99

Philly

$11.09

Philly Basket

$13.39

Swiss Rooster

$11.99

Rooster Basket

$13.79

Grill H&C

$6.89

Grill H&C Basket

$9.89

Sandwich of the day w/COS

$10.99

Ham Sandwich

$7.29

Ham Sandwich Basket

$9.68

Steaks

HB CFS

$11.09

Hamb. Steak

$11.49

8oz NY

$16.09

6oz NY

$14.09

Chicken

Chix Strips

$12.19

Grill Chix

$12.19

MS Chix

$12.19

Viv's Chix

$12.19

Malibu

$12.19

Seafood

Cat

$13.79

Grill Cat

$13.79

Grill Tilapia

$12.19

DF Tilapia

$12.19

Galore

$11.09

2 Skewers

$11.49

Cat/Shrimp

$16.79

Grill Cod

$12.19

DF Cod

$12.19

Classics

L&O

$11.09

OF Rst Beef

$9.89

1-Grill Chop

$11.09

2-Grill Chop

$14.99

1-Df Chop

$11.09

2-DF Chops

$14.99

Spag

$10.39

Sr. Meals

Sr. CFS

$9.19

Sr. Chix

$9.19

Sr. Hamb Steak

$9.19

Sr. Rst Beef

$9.19

Sr. Cat

$9.19

Special

Smoke Sausage Skillet

$10.69

Wed catfish togo

$12.59

Chorizo Skillet

$10.69

Chorizo Tacos

$7.99

Chorizo Scram, & Chz

$7.99

Saturday Chix Basket

$8.99

Saturday Burger Basket

$8.99

LUNCH SPECIAL w/DRINK

$10.00

Breakfast Daily Specials

Mon. Links

$9.19

Mon.CB&B

$6.89

Tues.Pan/Bac

$6.09

Tue.Bac/Eggs

$9.19

Wed.Ham/Eggs

$9.19

Thur.Taco

$6.89

Thur.SG&B

$8.09

Fri.Taco

$6.89

Fri.Links/Eggs

$9.19

Sat.Patties/Eggs

$9.19

Sun.Bac/Eggs

$9.19

Omelets

Ham Omlet

$10.79

Bac Omlet

$10.79

Saus Omlet

$10.79

Spanish Omlet

$10.79

Veg Omlet

$10.79

Chz Omlet

$8.09

MS Omlet

$10.39

Spinach Omlet

$10.39

Meat Omlet

$12.99

Steak Omlet

$14.99

Trash Omlet

$14.99

Taco Omlet

$13.99

Western Omlet

$10.79

Denver Omlet

$10.79

Skillets

Country Skillet

$11.59

Veg Skillet

$10.79

Spanish Skillet

$10.79

TX Skillet

$11.59

Meat Skillet

$12.59

Steak Skillet

$14.99

San Antonio Skillet

$10.79

Waffles/French Toast/Pancakes

Pan Combo

$7.29

Fr.Tst Combp

$8.59

Waff Combo

$9.29

1 Pan

$2.29

Short

$3.49

Stack

$4.59

Straw Pans

$5.79

Blue Pans

$5.79

Pecan Pans

$5.79

Straw Pan Combo

$8.79

Blue Pan Combo

$8.79

Pecan Pan Combo

$8.79

Waffle

$6.49

Straw Waffle

$7.59

Blue Waffle

$7.59

Pecan Waffle

$7.59

Straw Waffle Combp

$10.09

Blue Waffle Combo

$10.09

Pecan Waffle Combo

$10.09

Swirl Fr Toast

$6.89

Swirl Fr Toast Combo

$9.19

1-Blue or Straw Pan

$3.49

1-Pecan Pan

$3.49

1-Pumpkin Pan

$2.29

Pumpkin Pans

$3.99

Pumpkin Pan Combo

$8.99

French Toast

$4.59

1-Bacon Pan

$3.59

Bacon Pans

$6.89

Bacon Pan Combo

$8.79

Bacon waffle combo

$10.29

1-choc chip Pan

$3.49

Choc Chip Pans

$5.79

Bacon Waffle

$8.09

Other Favors

Burrito

$10.59

Sm BacTaco

$3.49

Sm BacTaco/Side

$5.79

Sm SausTaco

$3.49

Sm SausTaco/Side

$5.79

Sm HamTaco

$3.49

Sm HamTaco/Side

$5.79

Stagel

$9.29

Huevos

$8.99

!/2 B&G

$4.89

B&G

$5.99

1/2 SG&B

$6.89

SG&B

$8.59

1/2 CB&B

$6.89

CB&B

$8.59

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.59

breakfast Sandwich Basket

$9.59

Classics

8ozNY/Eggs

$16.09

CFS/Eggs

$11.99

Big Papa

$18.39

One Egg,No Meat

$6.39

One Egg, 1 Meat

$7.99

1 Egg, 2 Meats

$10.99

2 Eggs, No Meat

$6.99

2 Eggs, 1 Meat

$10.99

2 Eggs, 2 Meats

$12.99

House Spec

$8.59

CB HASH

$10.99

1-Grill Chop

$11.99

2- Grill Chops

$14.99

1-DF Chop

$11.99

2-DF Chops

$14.99

Cup Oat/Fruit

$6.89

Catfish Breakfast

$13.79

Bowl Oats/Cup Fruit

$8.09

Kids Breakfast

Kids

$4.59
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Home Cooking

Location

302 Millers Crossing, #14, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

