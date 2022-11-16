Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights 480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300

review star

No reviews yet

480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Egg n Cheese
2 Egg n Cheese
Muffins

Bagels

Individual Bagel

$1.26

No special requests available. If you would like to add a spread to your bagel, please select "Bagel with a Spread".

Half Dozen Bagels

$6.30

Bakers Dozen Bagels

$12.60

Bagels with a Spread

$1.26

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.50+

Specialty Cream Cheese

$1.75+

Butter

$1.25+

House Made Peanut Butter

$1.75+

Breakfast Sandwiches

1 Egg n Cheese

$2.90

2 Egg n Cheese

$3.50

1 Egg White n Cheese

$2.90

2 Egg White n Cheese

$3.50

8" Egg n Cheese

$4.25

Hungry Man Hero

$9.25

No Egg N Cheese

$1.90

Lunch Bagel Sandwiches

Bavarian Bagel Sandwich

$6.75

Liverwurst and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

BLT Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Slow Cooked Seasoned Brisket topped with our Tangy Coleslaw served on a fresh baked Hard Roll

Chipotle Chicken Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Chipotle Chicken and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Classic Club Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Pastrami, Turkey and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Corned Beef Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Corned Beef and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Deli Ham Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Deli Ham and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Hard Salami Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Hard Salami and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Italian Ham Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with our house made Pesto Sauce on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Our cold cured salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on your choice of bagel. Served with a kosher dill pickle spear.

New Yorker Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Ovengold Turkey Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Turkey and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Pastrami Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Pastrami and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Pepperoni Bagel Sandwich

$7.25

Sandwich Pepperoni and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Reuben Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, and Sauerkraut topped with Thousand Island Dressing on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Roast Beef and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Tuna Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Fresh made Tuna topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Veggie Bagel Sandwich

$5.75

A mix of fresh veggies, cheese and mayo on your choice of bagel. Serve with a kosher dill pickle spear.

Sub Sandwiches

Alaskan Assassin Sub

$9.50+

Cooked Pastrami and Bacon topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, and vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.50+

Shaved Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Chipotle Chicken Sub

$6.90+

Sliced Chipotle Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Corned Beef Sub

$8.50+

Corned Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Deli Ham Sub

$6.90+

Deli Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, and our Spicy Mayo Served on a fresh baked Hard Roll

Hard Salami Sub

$6.90+

Hard Salami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Italian Sub

$6.90+

Salami, Pepperoni, and Pepper Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, And Vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.50+

Our scratch made meatballs and Tomato Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Pastrami Sub

$8.50+

Pastrami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Pepperoni Sub

$6.90+

Sandwich Pepperoni topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Roast Beef Sub

$8.50+

Sliced Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub

$8.50+

Italian Sausage Link, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese and our fresh Tomato Sauce on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Spicy Chicken Sub

$6.90+

Chipotle Chicken Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Spicy mayo, Salt, Pepper, Oregano served on a scratch made Italian Sub Rol

Tuna Sub

$7.75+

Scratch made Tuna topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Turkey Sub

$6.90+

Deli Turkey topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.25+

Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.50

Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Ceasar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.

Italian Pasta Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Our Italian Pasta Salad made with Boar's Head Branded Deli Meats and Cheese tossed with fresh green and red peppers, onion, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar and a blend of spices.

Soup

House Made Soup

$4.19+

Baked Goods

Muffins

$3.15

Our scratch made muffins. If we do not have your muffin choice available, we will make a substitution.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.08Out of stock

Cannoli

$2.93+

Specialty Breads

$3.15+

Cheesecake

$5.24+

Chocolate Cake

$5.24Out of stock

Cookies

$1.31

Bread

Deli Meats and Cheeses (by the pound)

Deli Meats n Cheeses by the Pounds

Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken

$12.06

Inspired by the culinary delights of the Pacific peninsula of Baja, Mexico, Boar’s Head Bold Chipotle Chicken Breast brings to mind the sights, sounds and flavors of a bustling Mexican spice market. Infused with the deep, rich smokiness of chipotle peppers layered with habanero chili powder, each slice is a taste adventure.

Boar's Head Corned Beef

$17.99

Hand-trimmed to make it extra lean, this flavorful cut is expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods. Boar's Head Top Round Corned Beef brings iconic New York deli taste in every savory slice.

Boar's Head Deli Ham

$11.99

Enjoy the taste of our signature Branded Deluxe Ham, just with less sodium. Boar’s Head 42% Lower Sodium Deluxe Ham is slow-cooked for a tender taste, and a classic favorite.

Boar's Head Liverwurst

$8.99

Made with select cuts of pork and crafted using a traditional recipe from Straßburg, Austria, this tasty blend comes in a natural casing. Boar’s Head Strassburger Liverwurst has a rich, authentic taste and smooth texture.

Boar's Head Navel Pastrami

$17.99

This flavorful cut is hand-trimmed and expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods.

Boar's Head Pepper Ham

$11.99

With a slight heat and piquant bite, Boar's Head Gourmet Pepper Ham is hand-rubbed with finely ground black peppercorns and oven-roasted to savory perfection.

Boar's Head Sandwich Pepperoni

$11.99

A rich blend of pork, beef and spices cured in an edible natural casing according to traditional methods.

Taylor Pork Roll

$14.98

Boar's Head London Port Roast Beef

$17.99

Hand-trimmed, marinated in port wine, Dijon mustard and select herb and spices, this lean cut is honey glazed and roasted until tender. Boar’s Head Londonport Roast Beef is bursting with sweet and savory flavor in every slice.

Boar's Head Hard Salami

$11.99

Boar's Head Hard Salami boasts a lightly smoked flavor and is crafted from a blend of pork beef and savory spices.

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey

$13.99

Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.

Gravlax (Lox)

$36.99

Our cold cured salmon. Delicious on a bagel or by itself with crackers and cheese.

American Cheese

$6.99

Boar's Head Imported Sandwich Swiss

$10.49

Made in Switzerland with Alpine milk under the watchful eye of Käse Meisters, this cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet flavor with earthy notes. Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese is aged more than 120 days to produce a bold taste, rich color and smooth texture.

Provolone

$10.49

Boar's Head Black Wax Cheddar

$10.49

Selected by Cheese Graders at the peak of flavor, this cheese has an unmistakably sharp taste with a balanced finish. Boar's Head Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese is aged for nine months to produce its distinctive flavor and smooth texture.

Boar's Head 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese

$11.99

Showcasing the intense flavor of peppers that thrive in Brazil's lush landscape, Boar's Head Bold 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese evokes the vibrant colors and rhythms from south of the equator. This blend of mellow Colby Jack cheese with zesty red and green jalapeños, smoky chipotles and fiery green and orange habanero peppers is a flavor voyage for the adventurous at heart.

Extras/ Sides

Potato Chips

$1.58

Sausage Patty

$1.58

Side Bacon

$2.63

Single Fried Egg

$1.58

Pickle Spear

$0.37

Honey - Side Cup

$0.53

Bagel Chips

$3.03Out of stock

Fruits

Individual Fruit

$1.00

2 Fruit for $1.50

$1.50

Coffee, Teas and More

Brewed Coffee

$2.56+

We use locally roasted coffee from Austin Roasting Company. Our brewed coffee is made from a single origin, medium roasted bean.

Latte

$3.19+

Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam

Cappuccino

$3.19+

Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, and a deep layer of Foam

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.93+

Our rich, bold cold brew served over ice with or without milk.

Frappuccino

$4.98+

Blended milk, ice and your choice of flavors.

Espresso

$1.62+

A Great pick me up. fresh ground espresso beans pulled into a concentrated coffee shot. Available in single, double and triple.

Hot Chocolate

$2.14+

Creamy, chocolatey deliciousness.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.72+

Our same creamy, delicious hot chocolate blended with ice and milk.

Hot Tea

$2.67

Your Choice of Green, Earl Grey or English Tea Steeped in Hot water

Spiced Chai Latte

$2.77+

Delicious, spiced chai made with steamed milk of your choice.

Steamer

$3.40+

A tasty alternative to a caffeinated drink. Made with steamed milk and your choice of flavor.

Americana

$2.04+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.61

Fountain Drink

$2.61

Italian Soda

$2.61+

Our house made soft drink made with carbonated water and one of our flavored syrups. Many customers order with cream for a delicious twist.

Juices

Chocolate Milk

$1.88

Texas Teas

$3.03

Bagel Platter

Small Bagel Tray

$23.00

1 dozen bagels and 1 lb. cream cheese. Your choice of fresh baked bagels, sliced and arranged on a catering tray. Includes 1 lb. of your choice of cream cheese.

Large Bagel Tray

$32.00

1.5 dozen bagels and 1.5 lb. cream cheese. Your choice of fresh baked bagels, sliced and arranged on a catering tray. Includes 1 lb. of your choice of cream cheese.

Deli Meat n Cheese Platter

Small Deli Tray

$108.00

Serves 10-15. Deli tray featuring Boar's Head Branded Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses. Includes Bagels, Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Tray.

Large Deli Tray

$144.00

Serves 15-20. Deli tray featuring Boar's Head Branded Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses. Includes Bagels, Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Tray.

Gravlax Platter

Small Gravlax Tray

$115.00

Serves 10-15. Our delicious Gravlax "Lox" and one of our cream cheese varieties served with choice of bagels and all the fixings (tomato, onion and capers) to make beautiful sandwiches.

Large Gravlax Tray

$153.00

Serves 15-20. Our delicious Gravlax "Lox" and one of our cream cheese varieties served with choice of bagels and all the fixings (tomato, onion and capers) to make beautiful sandwiches.

Muffin Platter

Small Muffin Platter

$46.00

Serves 15. Choose from a variety of muffins and build your own tray!

Large Muffin Platter

$61.00

Serves 20. Choose from a variety of muffins and build your own tray!

Brown Bag Lunch - 10 Sandwich minimum (Select at least 10)

All in one meal, packed in brown bags. Minimum order is 15 meals that include, Bagel Sandwich, Chips, Pickle Spear and choice of drink. All sandwiches include lettuce, tomato and onion.

Ham n Cheese

$10.00

Boar's Head Branded Deli Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Turkey n Cheese

$10.00

Boar's Head Branded Oven Gold Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Roast Beef n Cheese

$10.00

Boar's Head Branded Roast Beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Salami n Cheese

$10.00

Boar's Head Branded Hard Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Pastrami n Cheese

$10.00

Boar's Head Branded Naval Pastrami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Corned Beef n Cheese

$10.00

Boar's Head Branded Corned Beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Tuna n Cheese

$10.00

Fresh made to order Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.

Gourmet Salad Trays

Chicken Salad

$58.00+

Beautifully baked chicken breast with red grapes, celery and slivered almonds dressed with mayo, fresh squeezed lemon juice and spices. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Marinated Artichoke Hearts and Mushrooms

$45.00+

Artichoke Hearts and fresh mushrooms marinated with fresh garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar and spices. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Pesto Pasta Salad

$50.00+

Cheese Tortellini with roasted red peppers tossed in a beautiful house made pesto sauce. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Spicy Italian Pasta

$45.00+

Spiral Pasta noodles mixed with fresh vegetables, diced ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone and dressed with olive oil, red wine vinegar and our very own spice blend. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Tuna Pasta Salad

$50.00+

Bow Tie noodles, fresh tuna fish mixed with red onion, green peppers, roma tomato and dressed with mayo, fresh squeezed lemon juice and spices. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Desserts

All catering orders require a minimum of 24 hour advance notice.

Whole Cheesecake

$65.00

Our decadent cheesecake made with creamy cream cheese. Serves 12

Whole Chocolate Cake

$72.00

Chocolate goodness! Serves 14

Whole Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$57.00

Creamy, lemon deliciousness! Serves 14

Mini Cannoli

$29.00+

Our mini cannoli are made to order from shells and cream we get from the East Coast. Half Tray is 10 and a Full Tray is 20.

Brewed Coffee

96 oz Box

$23.50

12 - 8oz servings. Freshly ground and brewed to order using only Austin Roasting Company beans. Each box comes with cups, creamers and sweeteners.

128 oz Box

$31.20Out of stock

16 - 8oz servings. Freshly ground and brewed to order using only Austin Roasting Company beans. Each box comes with cups, creamers and sweeteners.

160 oz Box

$39.00Out of stock

20 - 8oz servings. Freshly ground and brewed to order using only Austin Roasting Company beans. Each box comes with cups, creamers and sweeteners.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Homemadebymadeline
orange starNo Reviews
700E Knights Way Rd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Palmeras Restaurant - 201 E Central Texas Expy #1460
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Central Texas Expy #1460 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Papa's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
302 Millers Crossing, #14 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 214-Killeen
orange starNo Reviews
5621 E. Central Texas Expressway Killeen, TX 76543
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harker Heights

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harker Heights
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston