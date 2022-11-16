- Home
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights 480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300
Harker Heights, TX 76548
Popular Items
Bagels
Spreads
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch Bagel Sandwiches
Bavarian Bagel Sandwich
Liverwurst and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
BLT Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Brisket Sandwich
Slow Cooked Seasoned Brisket topped with our Tangy Coleslaw served on a fresh baked Hard Roll
Chipotle Chicken Bagel Sandwich
Chipotle Chicken and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Classic Club Bagel Sandwich
Pastrami, Turkey and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Corned Beef Bagel Sandwich
Corned Beef and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Deli Ham Bagel Sandwich
Deli Ham and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Hard Salami Bagel Sandwich
Hard Salami and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Italian Ham Bagel Sandwich
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with our house made Pesto Sauce on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Our cold cured salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on your choice of bagel. Served with a kosher dill pickle spear.
New Yorker Bagel Sandwich
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Ovengold Turkey Bagel Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Pastrami Bagel Sandwich
Pastrami and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Pepperoni Bagel Sandwich
Sandwich Pepperoni and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Reuben Bagel Sandwich
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, and Sauerkraut topped with Thousand Island Dressing on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Roast Beef Bagel Sandwich
Roast Beef and Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Tuna Bagel Sandwich
Fresh made Tuna topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Veggie Bagel Sandwich
A mix of fresh veggies, cheese and mayo on your choice of bagel. Serve with a kosher dill pickle spear.
Sub Sandwiches
Alaskan Assassin Sub
Cooked Pastrami and Bacon topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, and vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Cheesesteak Sub
Shaved Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Chipotle Chicken Sub
Sliced Chipotle Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Corned Beef Sub
Corned Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Deli Ham Sub
Deli Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, and our Spicy Mayo Served on a fresh baked Hard Roll
Hard Salami Sub
Hard Salami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Italian Sub
Salami, Pepperoni, and Pepper Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, And Vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Our scratch made meatballs and Tomato Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Pastrami Sub
Pastrami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Pepperoni Sub
Sandwich Pepperoni topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Roast Beef Sub
Sliced Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub
Italian Sausage Link, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese and our fresh Tomato Sauce on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Spicy Chicken Sub
Chipotle Chicken Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Spicy mayo, Salt, Pepper, Oregano served on a scratch made Italian Sub Rol
Tuna Sub
Scratch made Tuna topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Turkey Sub
Deli Turkey topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Salads
Green Salad
Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Chef Salad
Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.
Greek Salad
Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.
Italian Pasta Salad
Our Italian Pasta Salad made with Boar's Head Branded Deli Meats and Cheese tossed with fresh green and red peppers, onion, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar and a blend of spices.
Baked Goods
Deli Meats and Cheeses (by the pound)
Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken
Inspired by the culinary delights of the Pacific peninsula of Baja, Mexico, Boar’s Head Bold Chipotle Chicken Breast brings to mind the sights, sounds and flavors of a bustling Mexican spice market. Infused with the deep, rich smokiness of chipotle peppers layered with habanero chili powder, each slice is a taste adventure.
Boar's Head Corned Beef
Hand-trimmed to make it extra lean, this flavorful cut is expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods. Boar's Head Top Round Corned Beef brings iconic New York deli taste in every savory slice.
Boar's Head Deli Ham
Enjoy the taste of our signature Branded Deluxe Ham, just with less sodium. Boar’s Head 42% Lower Sodium Deluxe Ham is slow-cooked for a tender taste, and a classic favorite.
Boar's Head Liverwurst
Made with select cuts of pork and crafted using a traditional recipe from Straßburg, Austria, this tasty blend comes in a natural casing. Boar’s Head Strassburger Liverwurst has a rich, authentic taste and smooth texture.
Boar's Head Navel Pastrami
This flavorful cut is hand-trimmed and expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods.
Boar's Head Pepper Ham
With a slight heat and piquant bite, Boar's Head Gourmet Pepper Ham is hand-rubbed with finely ground black peppercorns and oven-roasted to savory perfection.
Boar's Head Sandwich Pepperoni
A rich blend of pork, beef and spices cured in an edible natural casing according to traditional methods.
Taylor Pork Roll
Boar's Head London Port Roast Beef
Hand-trimmed, marinated in port wine, Dijon mustard and select herb and spices, this lean cut is honey glazed and roasted until tender. Boar’s Head Londonport Roast Beef is bursting with sweet and savory flavor in every slice.
Boar's Head Hard Salami
Boar's Head Hard Salami boasts a lightly smoked flavor and is crafted from a blend of pork beef and savory spices.
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.
Gravlax (Lox)
Our cold cured salmon. Delicious on a bagel or by itself with crackers and cheese.
American Cheese
Boar's Head Imported Sandwich Swiss
Made in Switzerland with Alpine milk under the watchful eye of Käse Meisters, this cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet flavor with earthy notes. Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese is aged more than 120 days to produce a bold taste, rich color and smooth texture.
Provolone
Boar's Head Black Wax Cheddar
Selected by Cheese Graders at the peak of flavor, this cheese has an unmistakably sharp taste with a balanced finish. Boar's Head Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese is aged for nine months to produce its distinctive flavor and smooth texture.
Boar's Head 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese
Showcasing the intense flavor of peppers that thrive in Brazil's lush landscape, Boar's Head Bold 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese evokes the vibrant colors and rhythms from south of the equator. This blend of mellow Colby Jack cheese with zesty red and green jalapeños, smoky chipotles and fiery green and orange habanero peppers is a flavor voyage for the adventurous at heart.
Extras/ Sides
Coffee, Teas and More
Brewed Coffee
We use locally roasted coffee from Austin Roasting Company. Our brewed coffee is made from a single origin, medium roasted bean.
Latte
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam
Cappuccino
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, and a deep layer of Foam
Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)
Our rich, bold cold brew served over ice with or without milk.
Frappuccino
Blended milk, ice and your choice of flavors.
Espresso
A Great pick me up. fresh ground espresso beans pulled into a concentrated coffee shot. Available in single, double and triple.
Hot Chocolate
Creamy, chocolatey deliciousness.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Our same creamy, delicious hot chocolate blended with ice and milk.
Hot Tea
Your Choice of Green, Earl Grey or English Tea Steeped in Hot water
Spiced Chai Latte
Delicious, spiced chai made with steamed milk of your choice.
Steamer
A tasty alternative to a caffeinated drink. Made with steamed milk and your choice of flavor.
Americana
Beverages
Bagel Platter
Small Bagel Tray
1 dozen bagels and 1 lb. cream cheese. Your choice of fresh baked bagels, sliced and arranged on a catering tray. Includes 1 lb. of your choice of cream cheese.
Large Bagel Tray
1.5 dozen bagels and 1.5 lb. cream cheese. Your choice of fresh baked bagels, sliced and arranged on a catering tray. Includes 1 lb. of your choice of cream cheese.
Deli Meat n Cheese Platter
Small Deli Tray
Serves 10-15. Deli tray featuring Boar's Head Branded Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses. Includes Bagels, Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Tray.
Large Deli Tray
Serves 15-20. Deli tray featuring Boar's Head Branded Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses. Includes Bagels, Condiments, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Tray.
Gravlax Platter
Small Gravlax Tray
Serves 10-15. Our delicious Gravlax "Lox" and one of our cream cheese varieties served with choice of bagels and all the fixings (tomato, onion and capers) to make beautiful sandwiches.
Large Gravlax Tray
Serves 15-20. Our delicious Gravlax "Lox" and one of our cream cheese varieties served with choice of bagels and all the fixings (tomato, onion and capers) to make beautiful sandwiches.
Muffin Platter
Brown Bag Lunch - 10 Sandwich minimum (Select at least 10)
Ham n Cheese
Boar's Head Branded Deli Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Turkey n Cheese
Boar's Head Branded Oven Gold Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Roast Beef n Cheese
Boar's Head Branded Roast Beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Salami n Cheese
Boar's Head Branded Hard Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Pastrami n Cheese
Boar's Head Branded Naval Pastrami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Corned Beef n Cheese
Boar's Head Branded Corned Beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Tuna n Cheese
Fresh made to order Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Mayo and Mustard on the side.
Gourmet Salad Trays
Chicken Salad
Beautifully baked chicken breast with red grapes, celery and slivered almonds dressed with mayo, fresh squeezed lemon juice and spices. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Marinated Artichoke Hearts and Mushrooms
Artichoke Hearts and fresh mushrooms marinated with fresh garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar and spices. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Cheese Tortellini with roasted red peppers tossed in a beautiful house made pesto sauce. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Spicy Italian Pasta
Spiral Pasta noodles mixed with fresh vegetables, diced ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone and dressed with olive oil, red wine vinegar and our very own spice blend. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Tuna Pasta Salad
Bow Tie noodles, fresh tuna fish mixed with red onion, green peppers, roma tomato and dressed with mayo, fresh squeezed lemon juice and spices. Served with fresh made bagel chips. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Desserts
Whole Cheesecake
Our decadent cheesecake made with creamy cream cheese. Serves 12
Whole Chocolate Cake
Chocolate goodness! Serves 14
Whole Lemon Mascarpone Cake
Creamy, lemon deliciousness! Serves 14
Mini Cannoli
Our mini cannoli are made to order from shells and cream we get from the East Coast. Half Tray is 10 and a Full Tray is 20.
Brewed Coffee
96 oz Box
12 - 8oz servings. Freshly ground and brewed to order using only Austin Roasting Company beans. Each box comes with cups, creamers and sweeteners.
128 oz Box
16 - 8oz servings. Freshly ground and brewed to order using only Austin Roasting Company beans. Each box comes with cups, creamers and sweeteners.
160 oz Box
20 - 8oz servings. Freshly ground and brewed to order using only Austin Roasting Company beans. Each box comes with cups, creamers and sweeteners.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300, Harker Heights, TX 76548