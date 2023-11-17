- Home
- /
- Harker Heights
- /
- The Heights Pizzeria
The Heights Pizzeria
No reviews yet
201 East Central Texas Expressway, Suite 1460
Harker Heights, TX 76548
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$13.49+
10 wings fried to perfection and tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Garlic Knots$6.49
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily, smothered in real butter, and dusted with Parmesan, garlic, and Italian seasonings. Served with house marinara
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.99
Steak fries tossed in real butter, garlic, Parmesan, and Italian seasonings
- Gourmet Cheesy Bread$9.99
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings, mozzarella, Tillamook Cheddar, and Parmesan-Reggiano. Served with house marinara
- Sea Salt & Pepper Fries$5.99
Steak fries tossed in real butter, sea salt, and cracked black pepper
- Sicilian Meatballs$10.49
Handmade Sicilian-style meatballs smothered in house marinara, Parmesan-Reggiano, and basil
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.49
Shaved Parmesan, Italian croutons, cracked black pepper, and romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing
- Caprese Salad$8.49
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and cracked black pepper
- Greek Salad$8.49
Greek feta, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Greek dressing
- House Salad$7.49
Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, button mushrooms, and Italian croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
- Italian Hero$9.49
Mortadella, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles, giardinieras, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and cracked black pepper
- Meatball Sub$10.49
Handmade Sicilian-style meatballs, house marinara, provolone, parmesan-reggiano, hot Italian cherry peppers, and basil
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
Sliced ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, garlic aioli, and hot Italian cherry peppers
Desserts
Drinks
Pizza
10" Gluten Free
- 10" Gluten Free Traditional Cheese$10.49
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce, white, or basil pesto
- 10" Gluten Free Four Cheese$13.99
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Tillamook cheddar, and Parmesan reggiano
- 10" Gluten Free Carnivore$14.99
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh garlic
- 10" Gluten Free Omnivore$16.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, button mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, and black olives
- 10" Gluten Free Herbivore$14.99
Button mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and black olives
- 10" Gluten Free Texas BBQ$16.99
BBQ chicken, smokey bacon, Tillamook cheddar, red onions, and green onions in our garlic sauce
- 10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Charbroiled chicken, smokey bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, green onions, and franks red hot in our garlic sauce
- 10" Gluten Free The Godfather$14.99
Sicilian meatballs, pepperoni, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh garlic, and basil
- 10" Gluten Free Margherita$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan-reggiano, and extra virgin olive oil. On garlic sauce or traditional red
- 10" Gluten Free Aloha$14.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples, smokey bacon, green onions, and Parmesan - reggiano
- 10" Gluten Free The Heights$15.99
Charbroiled chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan-reggiano, and fresh garlic on pesto
- 10" Gluten Free Quarter Pounder with Cheese$14.99
Seasoned hamburger, smokey bacon, red onions, Tillamook cheddar, dill pickles, and yellow mustard
- 10" Gluten Free Tropical Fire$14.99
Charbroiled chicken, pineapples, smokey bacon, fresh basil, and franks red hot
- 10" Gluten Free Presidente$16.99
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms, and fresh garlic
- 10" Gluten Free Bakers' Choice$16.99
Not sure what you want? Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We'll take it from there
- 10" Gluten Free Quinceañera$16.99
Mexican chorizo, queso fresco, roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, lime wedge, and Valentino's hot sauce
14" Pie
- 14" Traditional Cheese$12.49
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce, white, or basil pesto
- 14" Four Cheese$19.49
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Tillamook cheddar, and Parmesan reggiano
- 14" Carnivore$20.49
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh garlic
- 14" Omnivore$23.49
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, button mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, and black olives
- 14" Herbivore$20.49
Button mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and black olives
- 14" Texas BBQ$22.49
BBQ chicken, smokey bacon, Tillamook cheddar, red onions, and green onions in our garlic sauce
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$20.49
Charbroiled chicken, smokey bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, green onions, and franks red hot in our garlic sauce
- 14" The Godfather$20.49
Sicilian meatballs, pepperoni, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh garlic, and basil
- 14" Margherita$19.49
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan-reggiano, and extra virgin olive oil. On garlic sauce or traditional red
- 14" Aloha$20.49
Canadian bacon, pineapples, smokey bacon, green onions, and Parmesan - reggiano
- 14" The Heights$21.99
Charbroiled chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan-reggiano, and fresh garlic on pesto
- 14" Quarter Pounder with Cheese$20.49
Seasoned hamburger, smokey bacon, red onions, Tillamook cheddar, dill pickles, and yellow mustard
- 14" Tropical Fire$20.49
Charbroiled chicken, pineapples, smokey bacon, fresh basil, and franks red hot
- 14" Presidente$23.49
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms, and fresh garlic
- 14" Bakers' Choice$24.49
Not sure what you want? Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We'll take it from there
- 14" Quinceañera$23.49
Mexican chorizo, queso fresco, roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, lime wedge, and Valentino's hot sauce
- 14" Half and Half Specialty
24" Pie
Giant Slice
Gourmet Cheesy Bread
Giant Slice
- Giant Slice Traditional Cheese$5.49
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce, white, or basil pesto
- Giant Slice Pepperoni$6.99
- Giant Slice Four Cheese$6.99
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Tillamook cheddar, and Parmesan reggiano
- Giant Slice Carnivore$7.99
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh garlic
- Giant Slice Omnivore$8.49
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, button mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, and black olives
- Giant Slice Herbivore$7.99
Button mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and black olives
- Giant Slice Texas BBQ$8.49
BBQ chicken, smokey bacon, Tillamook cheddar, red onions, and green onions in our garlic sauce
- Giant Slice Buffalo Chicken$7.99
Charbroiled chicken, smokey bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, green onions, and franks red hot in our garlic sauce
- Giant Slice The Godfather$7.99
Sicilian meatballs, pepperoni, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh garlic, and basil
- Giant Slice Margherita$6.99
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan-reggiano, and extra virgin olive oil. On garlic sauce or traditional red
- Giant Slice Aloha$7.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples, smokey bacon, green onions, and Parmesan - reggiano
- Giant Slice The Heights$8.49
Charbroiled chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan-reggiano, and fresh garlic on pesto
- Giant Slice Quarter Pounder with Cheese$7.99
Seasoned hamburger, smokey bacon, red onions, Tillamook cheddar, dill pickles, and yellow mustard
- Giant Slice Tropical Fire$7.99
Charbroiled chicken, pineapples, smokey bacon, fresh basil, and franks red hot
- Giant Slice Presidente$8.49
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms, and fresh garlic
- Giant Slice Quinceañera$8.49
Mexican chorizo, queso fresco, roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, lime wedge, and Valentino's hot sauce
- Giant Slice Bakers' Choice$8.49
Not sure what you want? Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We'll take it from there
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizzeria & Drafthouse
201 East Central Texas Expressway, Suite 1460, Harker Heights, TX 76548