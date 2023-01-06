Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finger Lickin Foods

review star

No reviews yet

206 W Veterans Memorial Blvd

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled pork fries
Pretzel Bites

Appetizers

6 deep fried spinach artichoke balls served with ranch

Chicken Strips

$8.00

4 hand breaded chicken strips served with your choice of sauce

Egg Rolls

$5.00

3 Pork and cabbage egg rolls served with choice of sweet and sour or soy sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

1/2LB of fried mushrooms served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.00

1/2 LB of fried pickles served with ranch

Fried Ravioli

$5.00

6 Fried ravioli served with vodka sauce, marinara or ranch

Jalapeno poppers

$5.00

6 Cheddar cheese jalapeno poppers served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with choice of ranch, marinara, or vodka sauce.

Potstickers

$5.00

8 pork potstickers server with soy sauce

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Pretzel Bites served with choice of dipping sauce

Spinach artichoke dip balls

$8.00Out of stock

Fries of Anarchy

Basket of 🍟 with cheese sauce and bacon bits served with ranch

Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries

$12.00

Basket of fries loaded with chopped burger, bacon, cheese sauce. Then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.00

A basket of fries topped with cut up chicken strips with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Bulgogi Fries

$12.00

Basket of fries topped with cheese sauce bulgogi beef and siracha mayo

Cheese Fries

$6.00

A basket of fries with nacho cheese sauce

Chili cheese fries

$7.00

Basket of fries loaded with chili cheese onions and jalapenos

Philly cheese steak loaded fries

$12.00

Basket of fries topped with Philly meat, mushrooms, onions and cheese sauce

Pulled pork fries

$10.00

Basket of fries topped with cheese sauce, pulled pork and bbq sauce

Sloppy Fries

$10.00

Basket of fries topped with homemade sloppy joe cheese sauce and diced onions

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sammiches

Homemade sloppy joe sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak with grilled onions and mushrooms with provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Shaved chicken breast with grilled onions and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese

BLT

$10.00

Texas toast piled with 1/2lb of bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Grilled cheese

$5.00

Texas toast loaded with 3 kinds of cheese American, provolone, and swiss

Shrimp Po boy

$8.00

Sub roll filled with fried shrimp and lettuce. Topped with remoulade sauce

Chicken Tender sandwich

$5.00

Pulled Pork sandwich

$5.00

Sloppy Joe

$5.00

Roosterballs and more

Roosteballs

Roosteballs

$10.00+

Chicken wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheese and jalapenos.

Chicken Parm bites

$10.00+

Mozzarella Sticks wrapped in chicken and bacon. Served with ranch or marinara.

Wings

$12.00

Large Sampler

$20.00

Burgers

All burgers come with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions plus your choice of 2 toppings for free. Cheese is $.50 and additional toppings are $1.00

Ground beef burger

$6.00+

Ground chicken patty

$6.00+

Sides

Small fries

$2.00

Large Fries

$3.50

Small Onion rings

$2.00

Large Onion rings

$3.50
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Location

206 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Directions

