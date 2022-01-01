Go
Blackbird

Breakfast all day!!

101 Middlesex Turnpike

Popular Items

Muffin$2.95
HOT CAFFE LATTE
ICED COLD BREW COFFEE
DRIP COFFEE
Blackbird Bomb Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, scallions and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!
Classic Two Egg Sandwich$6.00
Classic two egg sandwich. Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Bagel$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
ICED CAFFE LATTE
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Early Bird Egg Sandwich$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
101 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington MA

