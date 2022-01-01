Bliss Restaurant

BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai cuisine is a delicacy that sends your taste buds adventuring across the globe. A cooking style native to Thailand; the exotic flavors transcend all cultures bringing you some of the most delicious dishes. Blue Moon fulfills every foodie urge, from the traditional, yet decadent Tamarind duck to the comfort food of Thai Fried Rice; the experience is soul satisfying. This royal cuisine combines fragrant flavors such as like coconut and curry with an abundance of vegetables creating delicate masterpieces. Blue Moon offers fresh and healthy cuisine, uniquely passed down thru generations intended to thrill your palate and spice up your dining experience. We hope to thrill your senses, and bring you back time and time again.

