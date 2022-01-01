Go
Ask your grandparents where their favorite place to get ice cream is, the answer is almost always…Bliss! Here at the Bliss Restaurant, we still serve great food and delicious, fresh made ice cream to our valued customers and friends. We have been a member of the Attleboro community since 1929, and look forward to many more years of putting smiles on the faces of everyone who walks through our doors

711 Park Street

Popular Items

Home Fries$2.95
Seasoned Home Fries
Lumberjack$10.75
Eggs,Meat,Toast,Potato,Cake/Fr.Toast
Tuna Melt$10.75
Grilled cheddar cheese and tuna on grilled sourdough served with coleslaw.
Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Frappe$6.25
Your choice of ice cream blended together with milk and syrup
Kids Hot Dog$8.25
Turkey Club$10.95
Three slices of bread with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Tender Basket$9.95
Hungryman's Breakfast$9.75
Eggs,Meat,Toast,Potato
Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.25
Attleboro MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
