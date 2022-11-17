Burgundian

Peruvian "Chaufa" Rice Bowl

$14.00

Twice Cooked Rice // Toasted Red Quinoa // fresh Ginger & Garlic // Red Bell Pepper // Fresh Cilantro & Lime // All tossed in our House Sauce. Topped with a Fried Egg, Seared Banana, & Your Choice of Protein: Chopped Katsu Chicken, Crispy Pork Belly, Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Pulled Jack Fruit. This dish can be Vegan with Jack Fruit and w/o the egg - if you want it vegan, just let us know. This dish is Gluten-Free (just don't select the Japanese Katsu Chicken as your protein). Peruvian-Chinese Chaufa (Chinese Fried Rice) is a street food staple in Peru.