Food Trucks
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Burgundian

review star

No reviews yet

55 Park St

Attleboro, MA 02703

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken and Waffles
Nashville Hot Chicken
Poutine of the Month

Appetizers

Small Plates, Shareables, and Finger Foods
Arancini w/ Bomba Sauce

Arancini w/ Bomba Sauce

$11.00

Three-Cheese Risotto Balls // Lemon Zest // Breaded & Fried // Served w/ Creamy-Spicy Bomba Sauce

Tuscan Fried Artichokes

Tuscan Fried Artichokes

$10.00

Lightly Fried Artichokes // Fresh Greens // Basil Pesto // Shaved Parmesan

Pierogis

Pierogis

$10.00

5 Grilled JaJu Pierogis. Choose Potato & Cheese OR Jalapeño & Cheddar; Side of Sour Cream & Sauerkraut

Poutine of the Month

Poutine of the Month

$10.00

House Fries, Cheese Curds Plus Toppings. Choose From Our Current Specials: 1. Sausage & Gravy Poutine 2. Pork Chili Verde

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$10.00Out of stock

House-Made Falafel // Cacik Yogurt Sauce w/ Dill & Lemon

Hummus & Naan Plate

Hummus & Naan Plate

$9.00

House-Made Hummus w/ Dill & Toasted Naan Bread Slices

Autumn Brussels Dish

Autumn Brussels Dish

$8.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts // Poached Cranberries // Belgian Beer Butter // Hot Honey // Lime Zest

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni Noodles // Cheese Mornay Sauce // Three Cheese Blend // Toasted Bread Crumb

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Sourdough Bread // Three Cheese Blend // Side of Fries Included

Side Fries

$5.00

Side of our House Fries

Chicken Pot Pie (Wurzfleish)

$11.00Out of stock

German Poutine (Kapustnyak)

$10.00Out of stock

German Meatballs (Konigsberger Klopse)

$11.00Out of stock

Plates

European House Burger

European House Burger

$15.00

7oz American Angus Flame-broiled Beef Patty* // Melty French-Swiss Raclette Cheese // Italian Red Wine Agrodulce Onions // French Sauce Gribiche (tangy pickle mayo sauce) // Crispy Icelanic-style Shallots // House Made Griddled Brioche Bun All burgers are cooked to Medium Temp *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.”

Peruvian Pork Belly Sando

Peruvian Pork Belly Sando

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly // Sweet Potato Gochujang Mouse // Peruvian Aji Creole Sauce // Pilcked Red Onions & Chilies // Toasted Crusty Roll

Japanese Katsu Fried Chicken

Japanese Katsu Fried Chicken

$14.00

Panko-Breaded & Fried Chicken Thigh (Boneless) // House Pickled Cucumbers // Tonkatsu Sauce // Shredded Lettuce // Griddled Brioche Bun // Dijon

Argentinian Sausage Dog "Choripan"

Argentinian Sausage Dog "Choripan"

$14.00

Flame-Grilled Chorizo Sausage // Chimichurri Sauce // Tomato Curtido (Tomatos & Onions w Vineagar & Sugar) // Toasted Roll // Fresh Cilanto. This is the class Buenos Aires Street Food (like Sausage & Peppers is to Fenway)

Korean Jackfruit Sando (Vegetarian)

Korean Jackfruit Sando (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Braised Jackfruit // Spicy Korean Coleslaw // Pineapple Salsa // Aji Creole Sauce // Griddled Brioche Bun

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Nashville Hot Buttermilk Chicken // Memphis Slaw // House Pickles // Hot Honey // Toasted Brioche Bun

Staycation Burger

Staycation Burger

$13.00

Flame-Broiled Special Blend Patty // Melty Three Cheese Blend // Shredded Lettuce // House Pickles // Burgundian House Mayo

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh // Mephis Slaw // House Mayo // Toasted Broiche Bun

Schnitzel Sando

$13.00

Bowls & Salads

Peruvian "Chaufa" Rice Bowl

Peruvian "Chaufa" Rice Bowl

$14.00

Twice Cooked Rice // Toasted Red Quinoa // fresh Ginger & Garlic // Red Bell Pepper // Fresh Cilantro & Lime // All tossed in our House Sauce. Topped with a Fried Egg, Seared Banana, & Your Choice of Protein: Chopped Katsu Chicken, Crispy Pork Belly, Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Pulled Jack Fruit. This dish can be Vegan with Jack Fruit and w/o the egg - if you want it vegan, just let us know. This dish is Gluten-Free (just don't select the Japanese Katsu Chicken as your protein). Peruvian-Chinese Chaufa (Chinese Fried Rice) is a street food staple in Peru.

Mediterranean Couscous Bowl

Mediterranean Couscous Bowl

$14.00

Toasted Israeli Couscous // Mixed Greens // Falafel // Corn Salsa // Pickled Red Onions // Heirloom Tomatoes // Feta Cheese // Cacik Yogurt Sauce // Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette.

Filipino Street Noodles

Filipino Street Noodles

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp // Thick Egg Noodle // Garlic-Chili Oil // Baby Bok Choy // Shiitake Fry Sauce // Toasted Peanuts // Fresh Lime & Scallions

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Arugula // Fried Brussel Sprouts // Candy Cane Beets // Pomegranate Seeds // Goat Cheese // Balsamic Reduction

Large Parisian Side Salad w/ Protein

$10.00

Fresh Greens // Pickled Red Onions // Crispy Shallots // Fresh Lemon Vinaigrette + Your Choice of Protein (Shrimp, Grilled Chicken, Chopped Katsu Chicken)

Soup Du Jour

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00Out of stock

Savory Waffles

Fried Chicken and Waffles

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Liege Waffle // Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh (boneless) // Ancho Chile Maple Butter // Maple Syrup Drizzle

Bacon di Belgio

Bacon di Belgio

$11.00

Liège Waffle // Ricotta // Fig Spread // Fresh Basil

Sausage Gravy & Waffles

Sausage Gravy & Waffles

$10.00

Liège Waffle // Sage Sausage Gravy // Fresh Scallions

Belgian Elvis

Belgian Elvis

$10.00

Liège Waffle // Peanut Butter // Bacon // Banana // Honey

Seoul Mate

$10.00

Liège Waffle Topped // Braised Korean Jackfruit // Tangy Vinegar-based Slaw // Pineapple Salsa.

GOAT Waffle

$10.00Out of stock

Liège Waffle // Whipped Honey Goat Cheese // Caramelized Onion-Fennel-Cranberries // Fresh Scallions

Sweet Waffles

Original Liege Waffle

Original Liege Waffle

$5.50

Our Famous Liège Waffle with Powdered Sugar.

Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$6.00

Liège Waffle Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar

Banana Churro Con Caramel

Banana Churro Con Caramel

$9.00

Liège Waffle Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar // Fresh Bananas // Whipped Cream // Salted Caramel

Streets of Bruges

Streets of Bruges

$9.00

Liège Waffle // Strawberries // Bananas // Whipped Cream // Nutella // Cookie Butter

Oh La La, Chocolat

Oh La La, Chocolat

$9.00

Chocolate 3 Ways! Liège Waffle // Chocolate Stuffed // Raspberries // Whipped Cream // Nutella // Belgian Chocolate

Keep Calm & Curd Lemon

Keep Calm & Curd Lemon

$9.00

Liège Waffle // Fresh Berry Compote // Whipped Cream // House-Made Lemon Curd

Gourd Of The Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Liège Waffle // Pumpkin Spiced Cream Cheese // Whipped Cream // Candied Walnuts // Caramel Drizzle

Falling For Waffles

$9.00Out of stock

Liège Waffle // Apple-Pear-Cranberry Spiced Compote // Whipped Cream // Candied Walnuts // Caramel Drizzle

Build Your Own Waffle

Build Your Own Liège Waffle

Original Liege Waffle

$5.50

Coffee & Waffles

Bag of Burgundian beans

$16.00

5 Pack Waffles

$20.00

5 Pack Waffles w/ Toppings

$24.00Out of stock

Bag of Snowy Owl San San Felipe

$18.00

Bag of Snow Owl Black (Peru Limited)

$19.00

Yacht Club Soda

Yacht Club

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

San Peligrino

Lemon

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Prickly Pear

$3.00

Blood Orange

$3.00

Assorted Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice (12oz)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Brasserie located in the heart of downtown Attleboro. We are a coffee shop meets beer bar featuring Well-Travelled Street Food, our famous Liege Waffles, and a convivial atmosphere.

55 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703

