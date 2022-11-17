Food Trucks
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgundian
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Brasserie located in the heart of downtown Attleboro. We are a coffee shop meets beer bar featuring Well-Travelled Street Food, our famous Liege Waffles, and a convivial atmosphere.
55 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703
