Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

review star

No reviews yet

80 Taunton Street Unit A

Plainville, MA 02762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Bagel With Spread
Iced Coffee

Bagels

Bagel With Spread

$2.09

Fresh Baked New York Bagels toasted with your choice of spread

Just a Bagel

$2.19

Fresh Baked New York Bagel

6 Bagels

$10.99

6 of your favorite fresh Baked New York Bagels

12 Bagels

$16.99

12 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels

Bakers Dozen

$23.99

13 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels with 2 (8oz) containers of cream cheese

8 oz Cream Cheese

$3.99

Freshly whipped house made cream cheese

English Muffin

$1.99

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich (NO CHEESE)

$4.19

Freshly fried egg, add any of your favorite meats

Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Freshly fried egg with american cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese

Hashbrown Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, crispy hashbrown and american cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, ham and amercian cheese

D-Mac 32

$6.99

Freshly fried egg, Pork Roll, Cheddar and SPK

Avocado Toast

Starter Bowls

Freshly cracked scrambled eggs in either Meatlovers or Veggie Option

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Freshly cracked scrambled eggs, peppers, Onions, mushrooms, and cheddar in your choice of wrap

Croissant Grilled

$3.49

Fresh baked croissant griled with butter

Muffin Grilled

$3.19

Baked Daily

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Crisp Fried Hashbrown Patties

Portuguese Breakfast

$7.99Out of stock

Lox Sandwich

$9.49

Log Cabin

$9.99

Berry Banana Blitz

$10.99

Benedict Toast

$8.99

1 Slice of Wheatberry Bread toasted and topped with avocado, tomato, an over easy egg and a drizzle of hollandaise aioli

Sandwiches

Shamrock

$10.99

Roasted Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato

Plainville

$10.99

Fried Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Aioli

Bombardier

$9.99

Willow Tree Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens and Tomato

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Boston Salad Tuna Salad Mixed Greens, Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Caprese Sandwich

$10.99

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

BLT

$8.29

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Garlic Aioli

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar finished with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, American Cheese finished with Ranch Dressing

Red Rocketeer

$10.49

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Rodeo

$10.99

Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Carmelized Onion, Cheddar

Steak Tip Sandwich

$14.99

Dom's Famous Steak Tip grilled to perfection topped with american cheese in a Sub Roll

French Dip

$11.99

This Sliced Roast Beef with Caramelized Onion, topped with Swiss Cheese with a side of Dipping Au Jus

Fat Mike

$11.49

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella topped with French Fries on your choice of bread.

Honey mustard Chicken

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese on our favorite bread option!

Cup of Soup With Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sweet Chili Chicken Grilled Cheese with Soup

$12.99

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$12.99

Salad / Salad Bar

Garden Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, carrots, red onion and your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Field greens topped with tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella and topped with pesto and balsamic glaze

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons

Soup And Salad Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

fresh mixed greens and romaine topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and raspberry vinaigrette

Pizza Bagels

Double Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Bagel Pizzas made on our tuscan bagels with Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings

Half Dozen Pizza Bagels

$16.99

6 Bagel Pizzas (6 Pieces Total)

1 Dozen Pizza Bagels

$29.99

12 Bagel Pizzas (12 Pieces Total)

Kids

French Toast Sticks

$6.99

Kids favorite! French toast sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of syrup

Grilled Cheese With French Fries

$5.99

Texas toast grilled cheese served with crinkle cut french fries

Chicken Tenders With French Fries

$6.99

Crispy chicken tenders with crinkle-cut french fries

Fluffernutter

$3.99

An old favorite with fluff and peanut butter on your choice of bread

PB&J

$3.99

Classic peanut butter and grape jelly on texas toast

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Fresh Downeast Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Downeast Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brewed Downeast Coffee

Nitro

$4.99

Downeast Nitro Blend

Tea & Lemonade

Hot Tea

Tazzo Teas

Iced Tea

Freshly brewed iced tea

Boba Tea

$5.50

Freshly Brewed Wild Berry Iced Tea with Bursting Boba Pearls

Flavored Lemonade

Kombucha

Seasonal Luluna Kombucha

Redbull Mixer

$4.99+

Apple Cider

$2.99+

Espresso & More

Hot Latte

Espresso with your choice of milk steamed

Iced Latte

Espresso with your choice of milk over ice

Hot Macchiato

Your choice of milk steamed layered with espresso

Iced Macchiato

Your choice of milk layered with espresso over ice

Hot Americano

Espresso over hot water

Iced Americano

Espresso and water over ice

Espresso

Shot of espresso

$2.00 Espresso after 2pm

$2.00

Your favorite espresso beverage for only $2 after 2pm

Cappuccino

Espresso with your choice of milk with foam

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate mix with your choice of steamed milk

Hot Vanilla Chai

Vanilla chai mix with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Vanilla Chai

Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk over ice

Beverage Cooler

Orange Juice

$1.95

Apple Juice Trop

$1.95

Cranjuice Trop

$1.95

Cran Juice

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.95

Poland Springs Btl Water

$1.99

Wrights Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Wrights Coffee Milk

$2.50

Wrights Whole Milk

$2.25

Eggnog Btl

$2.50

Dels Half Lemon

$5.99

Dels Half Pink

$5.99

Dels Lemon Pint

$2.99

Dels Pink Pint

$2.99

Dels Tangerine Pint

$2.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Orange Juice

$1.95

Fiji Water

$3.99

Smart Water

$3.99

Rethink Lemon

$2.99Out of stock

Rethink Watermelon

$2.99

Tasty's Soda

$2.50

Vit Water Focus

$2.25

Vit Water Revive

$2.25

Vitamin Water Pink

$2.25

Yachtclub

$2.50

Wrights Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Kombucha Btl Elderflower Grapefruit

$6.99Out of stock

Luluna Kombucha Pear Jasmine

$6.99Out of stock

Luluna Kombucha Hibscus Lemonade

$6.99

wrights Maple Milk

$2.99

Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit

$2.49

Culture Pop Orange Mango Soda

$2.99

Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit Soda

$2.49

Yor Water

$3.99

Alo Pomegranate Cranberry

$2.59

Alo Mango

$2.59

Happy Being Tea- Blueberry White

$4.99

Happy Being Tea- Peach Rose White

$4.99

Wrights Half Gallon Coffee

$6.99

Wrights Half Gallon Whole

$6.99

Wrights Half Gallon Chocolate

$6.99

Wrights Half Gallon Strawberry

$6.99

Dels Sparkling Tangerine

$2.99

Wrights Half Gallon Maple

$7.99

Small Bottled Whole Milk

$1.49

Blended

Acai Bowls

Handcrafted acai bowls with a variety of fresh toppings

Smoothies

Fresh fruit smoothies

Frozen Latte

Blended Frozen Latte with your choice of flavorings

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate mic blended with your choice of milk

Frozen Vanilla Chai

Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Crispy Freid Mozzarella with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with our choice of sauce

Chips

$2.00

Deep River Potato Chips

Cup Of Fries

$4.99

Crispy Cinkle Cut Fries

Cup Of Soup

$4.49

Cup Of Fruit

$5.00

Freshly Cut Pineapple, Melon , Strawberries and Blueberries

Hash Browns

$2.29

Crispy Fried Hash Brown Patties

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Layered Yogurt, Fresh Fruit and Granola

Bacon - Side

$1.50

Egg- Side

$1.50

Lox

$5.49

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$2.99

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Freshly baked cinnamon roll with homemade cream cheese frosting

Croissant

$3.29

Blondie

$3.49

Cinnmon Roll Special

$5.49

Muffins

$3.19

Baked Daily

Cookies

Baked Daily

Gluten Free Glazed

$6.99

Freedom Gluten Free Bakery

Gluten Free Apple Cider

$6.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Devil Food

$2.59Out of stock

Lava Cookie

$4.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

"Boiled in the Bronx, baked in Plainville" Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 Taunton Street Unit A, Plainville, MA 02762

Directions

