- Home
- /
- Plainville
- /
- Bagels
- /
- Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
No reviews yet
80 Taunton Street Unit A
Plainville, MA 02762
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels
Bagel With Spread
Fresh Baked New York Bagels toasted with your choice of spread
Just a Bagel
Fresh Baked New York Bagel
6 Bagels
6 of your favorite fresh Baked New York Bagels
12 Bagels
12 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels
Bakers Dozen
13 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels with 2 (8oz) containers of cream cheese
8 oz Cream Cheese
Freshly whipped house made cream cheese
English Muffin
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich (NO CHEESE)
Freshly fried egg, add any of your favorite meats
Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg with american cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese
Hashbrown Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, crispy hashbrown and american cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese
Ham Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, ham and amercian cheese
D-Mac 32
Freshly fried egg, Pork Roll, Cheddar and SPK
Avocado Toast
Starter Bowls
Freshly cracked scrambled eggs in either Meatlovers or Veggie Option
Breakfast Wrap
Freshly cracked scrambled eggs, peppers, Onions, mushrooms, and cheddar in your choice of wrap
Croissant Grilled
Fresh baked croissant griled with butter
Muffin Grilled
Baked Daily
Hashbrowns
Crisp Fried Hashbrown Patties
Portuguese Breakfast
Lox Sandwich
Log Cabin
Berry Banana Blitz
Benedict Toast
1 Slice of Wheatberry Bread toasted and topped with avocado, tomato, an over easy egg and a drizzle of hollandaise aioli
Sandwiches
Shamrock
Roasted Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato
Plainville
Fried Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Aioli
Bombardier
Willow Tree Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens and Tomato
Tuna Salad Wrap
Boston Salad Tuna Salad Mixed Greens, Tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing
Caprese Sandwich
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Garlic Aioli
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar finished with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, American Cheese finished with Ranch Dressing
Red Rocketeer
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Rodeo
Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Carmelized Onion, Cheddar
Steak Tip Sandwich
Dom's Famous Steak Tip grilled to perfection topped with american cheese in a Sub Roll
French Dip
This Sliced Roast Beef with Caramelized Onion, topped with Swiss Cheese with a side of Dipping Au Jus
Fat Mike
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella topped with French Fries on your choice of bread.
Honey mustard Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese on our favorite bread option!
Cup of Soup With Grilled Cheese
Sweet Chili Chicken Grilled Cheese with Soup
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Salad / Salad Bar
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, carrots, red onion and your choice of dressing
Caprese Salad
Field greens topped with tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella and topped with pesto and balsamic glaze
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons
Soup And Salad Combo
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
fresh mixed greens and romaine topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and raspberry vinaigrette
Pizza Bagels
Kids
French Toast Sticks
Kids favorite! French toast sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of syrup
Grilled Cheese With French Fries
Texas toast grilled cheese served with crinkle cut french fries
Chicken Tenders With French Fries
Crispy chicken tenders with crinkle-cut french fries
Fluffernutter
An old favorite with fluff and peanut butter on your choice of bread
PB&J
Classic peanut butter and grape jelly on texas toast
Coffee
Tea & Lemonade
Espresso & More
Hot Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk steamed
Iced Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk over ice
Hot Macchiato
Your choice of milk steamed layered with espresso
Iced Macchiato
Your choice of milk layered with espresso over ice
Hot Americano
Espresso over hot water
Iced Americano
Espresso and water over ice
Espresso
Shot of espresso
$2.00 Espresso after 2pm
Your favorite espresso beverage for only $2 after 2pm
Cappuccino
Espresso with your choice of milk with foam
Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate mix with your choice of steamed milk
Hot Vanilla Chai
Vanilla chai mix with your choice of steamed milk
Iced Vanilla Chai
Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk over ice
Beverage Cooler
Orange Juice
Apple Juice Trop
Cranjuice Trop
Cran Juice
Apple Juice
Poland Springs Btl Water
Wrights Chocolate Milk
Wrights Coffee Milk
Wrights Whole Milk
Eggnog Btl
Dels Half Lemon
Dels Half Pink
Dels Lemon Pint
Dels Pink Pint
Dels Tangerine Pint
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Red Bull
Orange Juice
Fiji Water
Smart Water
Rethink Lemon
Rethink Watermelon
Tasty's Soda
Vit Water Focus
Vit Water Revive
Vitamin Water Pink
Yachtclub
Wrights Strawberry Milk
Kombucha Btl Elderflower Grapefruit
Luluna Kombucha Pear Jasmine
Luluna Kombucha Hibscus Lemonade
wrights Maple Milk
Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit
Culture Pop Orange Mango Soda
Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit Soda
Yor Water
Alo Pomegranate Cranberry
Alo Mango
Happy Being Tea- Blueberry White
Happy Being Tea- Peach Rose White
Wrights Half Gallon Coffee
Wrights Half Gallon Whole
Wrights Half Gallon Chocolate
Wrights Half Gallon Strawberry
Dels Sparkling Tangerine
Wrights Half Gallon Maple
Small Bottled Whole Milk
Blended
Sides
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy Freid Mozzarella with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings with our choice of sauce
Chips
Deep River Potato Chips
Cup Of Fries
Crispy Cinkle Cut Fries
Cup Of Soup
Cup Of Fruit
Freshly Cut Pineapple, Melon , Strawberries and Blueberries
Hash Browns
Crispy Fried Hash Brown Patties
Yogurt Parfait
Layered Yogurt, Fresh Fruit and Granola
Bacon - Side
Egg- Side
Lox
Side Cream Cheese
Avocado
Bakery
Cinnamon Roll
Freshly baked cinnamon roll with homemade cream cheese frosting
Croissant
Blondie
Cinnmon Roll Special
Muffins
Baked Daily
Cookies
Baked Daily
Gluten Free Glazed
Freedom Gluten Free Bakery
Gluten Free Apple Cider
Gluten Free Devil Food
Lava Cookie
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
"Boiled in the Bronx, baked in Plainville" Come in and enjoy!
80 Taunton Street Unit A, Plainville, MA 02762