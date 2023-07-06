  • Home
Hillside Johnny's 336 Old Colony Road

336 Old Colony Road

Norton, MA 02766

Main Menu

Starters

House Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House Made Chipotle Lime Salsa & Fresh Cooked Tortilla Chips

Johnny’s Fries

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries, F&B Joe Mayo

Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Bic Mac Eggroll

$3.00

Tastes just like a Big Mac w/ 1000 Island Dressing Dip

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Portuguese Stuffed Quahog

$7.00

Fresh Quahog Clam, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Butter, Ritz Cracker & Lemon. Served w/ Butter & Lemon Wedge

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Buffalo Sauce, Flour Tortilla, House Salsa & Sour Cream

Kate’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Shredded Chicken, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Jack & Cream Cheese . Served w/ Fresh Cooked Tortilla Chips

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Tavern Tenders

$12.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Classic Pub Smashed Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hand Formed & Smashed Burger, American Cheese, Fried Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Grilled Brioche Bun

F & B Goat Burger

$14.00

Hand Formed & Smashed Burger, Sweet Bacon Jam, Warm Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Grilled Brioche Bun

Johnny’s Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Crusty Roll

Hillside Reuben Melt

$16.00

In-House Cooked Corned Beef, Warm Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Marble Rye Bread

Late Night Menu

Retail

Merch

Small Shirt

$25.00

Med Shirt

$25.00

Large Shirt

$25.00

XL Shirt

$25.00

XXL Shirt

$25.00

Small Sweatshirt

$50.00

Medium Sweatshirt

$50.00

Large Sweatshirt

$50.00

XL Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hat

Specials

Taco of the day

Taco of the day

$13.00

Sandwich of the day

Sandwich of the day

$13.00

Burger of the day

Burger of the day

$13.00

Hot dog of the day

Hot dog of the day

$13.00

Salad of the day

Salad of the day

$13.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

336 Old Colony Road, Norton, MA 02766

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

