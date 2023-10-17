GCP FOOD MENU

FOR THE TABLE

SKILLET CORNBREAD
$7.95
CLASSIC HUMMUS
$9.95
NACHOS LOCOS
$11.95
PRETZEL TIME
$12.95
PORK POTSTICKERS
$12.95
PICKLES FRITTI
$9.95
MOONS OF MOZZARELLA
$9.95
ASIAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS
$10.95
SOUTHWEST QUESADILLA
$11.95
LOADED TOTS
$9.95
SPOONER ST. QUAHOG
$7.95
MEATBALLS N' SAUCE
$10.95
STEAK EGG ROLLS
$10.95
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Out of stock
CHEESE QUESADILLA
$7.95
CHIPS & QUESO
$7.95
CHIPS AND PICO
$4.95
CALAMARI
$15.95
SHRIMP SKEWERS
$13.95
CHICKEN SKEWERS
$12.95

WINGYS

8 PIECE BONE-IN
$12.95
16 PIECE BONE-IN
$22.95
TENDERS
$11.95

SOUPS & STUFF

FRENCH ONION
$5.95
CLAM CHOWDAH'
$5.95
GCP HOUSE MADE CHILI
$5.95
CORNBREAD & CHILI
$8.95
SOUP DU JOUR
$5.95

GREENS ARE GOOD

GOAT CITY COBB
$15.95
TACO SALAD
$15.95
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALD
$15.95
CAESAR SALAD
$11.95
APPLE CRANBERRY SALAD
$14.95
KEEP IT SIMPLE
$11.95
CHOPPED SALAD
$15.95

BURGERS

GCP BURGER
$12.95
COWBOY-UP BURGER
$14.95
BIG PAPI BURGER
$19.95
MEL ALMADA BURGER
$14.95
PASTRAMI BURGER
$14.95

MASS SANDWICHES

12OZ ROAST BEEF
$16.95
8OZ. ROAST BEEF
$14.95
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
$8.95
BLT
$12.95
CAPRESE SANDWICH
$11.95
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
$14.95
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
$12.95
CHICKEN PARM SAND
$14.95
CHICKEN WRAP
$12.95
FISH SANDWICH
$12.95
FISH TACOS
$15.95
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$11.95
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$11.95
MEATBALL PARM SAND
$14.95
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
$14.95
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$14.95
TURKEY BLT
$14.95
VEGAN VEGGIE WRAP
$12.95

PUB PIZZA

CBR:THE PIZZA
$12.95
HANOVER ST. SPECIAL
$12.95
BUFFALO PIZZA
$12.95
FIG & PROSCUITTO
$14.95
WICKED GARLICKY PIE
$12.95
VEGGIE PESTO
$12.95
CHEESE PIZZA
$8.95
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
$12.95

MAIN EVENTS

BAKED COD
$16.95
BUILD YOUR OWN MAC N' CHEESE
$14.95
CAPPELLETTI'S PENNE
$18.95
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
$18.95
CHICKEN MARSALA
$18.95
CHICKEN PARMESAN
$18.95
CHIMICHURRI STEAK FRITES
$23.95
EGGPLANT STACK
$17.95
FISH N' CHIPS
$16.95
J&J'S SALMON
$21.95
ROAST BEEF DINNER
$18.95
SHRIMP AL FRESCO
$18.95
SHRIMP OR CHICKEN BROCCOLI & BOW TIES
$18.95
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL DINNER
$18.95
STEAK TIPS
$24.95
THAI PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
$15.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
$6.95
KIDS HOT DOG
$6.95
KIDS HAMBURGER
$6.95
KIDS PASTA & MEATBALLS
$6.95
KIDS PASTA & SAUCE
$6.95
KIDS TENDERS
$6.95
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
$6.95
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
$6.95
KID FISH & CHIP
$8.95

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE
$7.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$7.00
SEASONAL CAKE
$7.00
GIANT BROWNIE SUNDAE
$9.00
2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM
$4.00
ROOT BEER FLOAT
$5.00
COOKIE SKILLET
$7.00
APPLE CRISP
$7.00Out of stock

SIDELINES

MASHED POTATOES
$2.95
FRENCH FRIES
$2.95
COLESLAW
$2.95
BROCCOLI
$2.95
RICE PILAF
$2.95
JASMINE RICE
$2.95
AVOCADO
$3.00
GUACAMOLE
$3.00
VEG DAY
$2.95

PREMIUM SIDES

SWEET POTATO FRIES
$3.95
TOTS
$3.95
LOADED TOTS
$4.95
ONION STRINGS
$3.95
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
$3.95
SIDE CORN BREAD
$4.95
SIDE CAESAR
$5.95
SIDE HOUSE
$5.95
SIDE PASTA
$3.95
CHOWDER
$2.00
SOUP DU JOUR
$2.00
$SM HOUSE$
$2.00
$SM CAESAR$
$2.00

ALA CARTE

ADD AVOCADO
$3.00
ADD BURGER PATTY
$5.00
ADD CRISPY CHICKEN
$5.00
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN
$5.00
ADD ON STEAK TIPS
$9.00
ADD SALMON
$9.00
ADD SHRIMP
$9.00
SIDE DRESSING
$0.75
SIDE OF BACON (2)
$2.50
SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
$3.00
SIDE SAUTEED' MOP
$3.00
SIDE SAUTEED' MUSHROOMS
$3.00
SIDE SAUTEED' ONIONS
$3.00
SIDE SAUTEED' PEPPERS
$3.00

NA DRINKS

SODA
$2.50
ICED TEA
$2.50
COFFEE
$3.00
HOT TEA
$3.00
MILK
$3.00
JUICE
$3.00
KID SODA
$1.50
KID MILK
$2.00
KID JUICE
$2.00
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$3.95
VIRGIN DAQUIRI
$4.00
VIRGIN MARGARITA
$4.00
VIRGIN MARY
$4.00
RED BULL
$4.50Out of stock
SF RED BULL
$4.50
GINGER BEER
$4.50
ice cream float
$4.00

COCKTAILS & LIQUOR

VODKA

3OLIVES BLUEBERRY
$7.50
3OLIVES ESPRESSO
$7.50
3OLIVES ORANGE
$7.50
3OLIVES VANILLA
$7.50
ABSOLUT
$7.50
DEEP EDDY LEMON
$8.00
DEEP EDDY TEA
$8.00
GREY GOOSE
$9.00
KETEL ONE
$8.00
NEW AM. COCONUT
$7.00
NEW AM. LEMON
$7.00
NEW AM. PINEAPPLE
$7.00
NEW AM. RASPBERRY
$7.00
SKYY BLOOD OR.
$7.00
SMIRNOFF
$7.50
SMIRNOFF CARAMEL
$7.50
SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY
$7.50
SMIRNOFF WATERMELON
$7.50
TITO'S
$8.00
WELL VODKA
$6.00
CROP CUCUMBER
$8.50

GIN

AVIATION
$9.00
BEEFEATER
$9.00
BOMBAY SAPHIRE
$9.00
HENDRICKS
$9.50
TANQUERAY
$9.00
WELL GIN
$6.00

RUM

BACARDI
$8.00
CALYPSO COCONUT
$6.00
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$8.00
GOSLINGS
$7.50
MALIBU
$7.50
WELL RUM
$6.00

TEQUILA

1800 COCONUT
$8.50
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
$9.00
DON JULIO SILVER
$10.00
GHOST
$9.00
MILAGRO
$9.50
PATRON SILVER
$9.50
WELL TEQUILA
$6.00

WHISKEY

BUFFALO TRACE
$9.50
BULLEIT
$10.00
BULLEIT RYE
$10.00
CANADIAN CLUB
$6.00
CROWN APPLE
$10.00
CROWN ROYAL
$10.00
FIREBALL
$7.00
JACK DANIELS
$8.00
JACK HONEY
$8.00
JAMESON
$9.00
JIM BEAM
$8.00
MAKERS MARK
$9.00
REDEMPTION
$8.00
SCREWBALL PB WHISKEY
$9.00
SEAGRAMS 7
$6.00
SOUTHERN COMFORT
$7.50
WELL WHISKEY
$6.00
WOODFORD RESERVE
$9.50

SCOTCH

DEWAR'S
$7.50
GLENLIVET 12
$11.00
JW BLACK
$10.00
MCCALLAN
$12.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

APEROL
$9.00
B&B
$8.00
BAILEYS
$8.50
BRADY'S IRISH
$6.00
BUTTERSCOTCH
$6.00
CHAMBORD
$9.00
CHINOLA
$9.00
CREME DE BANANA
$6.00
DISSARONO
$7.50
DR. MCG MINT
$7.00
FRANGELICO
$8.00
GRAND MARNIER
$9.00
HENNESSY
$9.50
HOUSE AMARETTO
$6.00
HOUSE COFFEE LIQ
$6.00
JAGERMEISTER
$7.50
KAHLUA
$8.50
LIMONCELLO
$7.50
MELON LIQUEUR
$6.00
MIDORI
$7.00
PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS
$6.00
RUM CHATA
$8.00
SAMBUCA
$7.00
ST. ELDER BLOOD O
$7.50
ST. ELDERFLOWER
$7.50
SALTED CARAMEL CHOC
$7.50
PB CHOCOLATE LIQ
$7.50
CHOCOLATE LIQ
$7.50

BEER & WINE

DRAFT BEER

10OZ CANNED HEAT WITCH DOCTAH
$8.00
BLACK & BLUE
$8.00
BLACK & TAN
$8.00
BLUE MOON
$7.00
BOG IRON
$8.50
BUD DFT
$3.00
BUD LIGHT DFT
$4.75
COORS LIGHT DFT
$4.75
DEVILS PURSE
$8.50
DOWNEAST CIDER
$7.50
GUINNESS
$8.00
LONG TRAIL
$8.50
MICH ULTRA
$4.75
MILLER LIGHT DFT
$4.75
NARRAGANSETT LAGER
$3.50
NARRY BOHEMIAN PILSNER
$8.50
SAM SEASONAL
$7.00
SHIPYARD PUMPKIN
$7.50
SIERRA NEVADA HAZY LITTLE THING
$8.50
SIERRA NEVADA OCTOBERFEST
$8.50
STELLA
$7.00
TRULY WILD BERRY
$7.00
WHALERS RISE
$8.50
WORMTOWN
$7.50

BOTTLED BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD
$6.00
BUD LIGHT BTL
$4.75
BUD ZERO
$4.75
BUDWEISER BTL
$4.75
COORS LITE BTL
$4.75
CORONA
$6.00
CORONA LIGHT
$6.00
CORONA PREMIER
$6.00
CRANBERRY NUTRL
$7.50
HEINEKEN
$6.00
HEINEKEN 00
$6.00
HEINEKEN LIGHT
$6.00
HIGH NOON MANGO
$7.50
HIGH NOON PEACH
$7.50
HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE
$7.50
HIGH NOON WATERMELON
$7.50
MIKES HARD LEMONADE
$6.60
MILLER LITE BTL
$4.75
O'DOUL'S N/A
$4.75Out of stock
RED BRIDGE (GF)
$5.00
SAM ADAMS LAGER
$5.50
TWISTED TEA
$5.50
WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY
$6.00
WHITE CLAW LIME
$6.00
WHITE CLAW MANGO
$6.00
WHITE CLAW RASPBERRY
$6.00
YUENGLING FLIGHT
$4.75

RED WINE GLASSES

HOUSE CAB
$8.00
LIBERTY SCHOOL CAB
$10.00
BACKHOUSE MERLOT
$8.00
TROUBLEMAKER RED BLEND
$10.00
HOB KNOB PINOT NOIR
$9.00
MEIOMI PINOT NOIR
$12.00
APOTHIC RED BLEND
$9.00

WHITE WINE GLASSES

HOUSE CHARD
$8.00
HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO
$8.00
KENDALL JACKSON CHARD
$9.00
ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO
$10.00
MONKEY BAY SAUV B
$9.00
BRANCOTT SAUV B
$10.00
KIM CRAWFORD SAUV B
$12.00
CHATEAU ST. MICHELLE RIESLING
$9.00
SANTA MARINO MOSCATO
$8.00
BERINGER WHITE ZIN
$7.00
BAND OF ROSES ROSE
$9.00
GAMBINO CUEVEE
$8.00
PRIMA PEBLA PROSECCO SPLIT
$10.00

RED WINE BOTTLES

BTL HOUSE CAB
$30.00
BTL LIBERTY SCHOOL CAB
$38.00
BTL BACKHOUSE MERLOT
$30.00
BTL TROUBLEMAKER RED BLEND
$38.00
BTL HOB KNOB PINOT NOIR
$34.00
BTL MEIOMI PINOT NOIR
$46.00
BTL APOTHIC RED BLEND
$34.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLES

BTL HOUSE CHARD
$30.00
BTL HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO
$30.00
BTL KENDALL JACKSON CHARD
$34.00
BTL ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO
$38.00
BTL MONKEY BAY SAUV B
$34.00
BTL BRANCOTT SAUV B
$38.00
BTL KIM CRAWFORD SAUV B
$46.00
BTL CHATEAU ST. MICHELLE RIESLING
$34.00
BTL SANTA MARINO MOSCATO
$30.00
BTL BERINGER WHITE ZIN
$26.00
BTL BAND OF ROSES ROSE
$34.00
BTL GAMBINO CUEVEE
$30.00