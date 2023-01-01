  • Home
  • Bog Iron Brewing new - 33 West Main Street
Bog Iron Brewing new 33 West Main Street

No reviews yet

33 West Main Street

Norton, MA 02766

Beer

Draft Pours

Burly Blonde

$6.50+

Lourd

$7.00+

Soul Cellar

$6.50+

Joe

$6.00+

Dunkelweizen

$6.00+

Piece A Pie

$6.50+

Freedom

$6.00+

Fine!

$6.00+

Flight

$9.00

Mint Julep Seltzer

$7.50

N/A Beverage

Soda

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Juice/Seltzer/Water

Seltzer

$2.00

Juicebox

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Special

Derby Bet

Derby Bet

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

33 West Main Street, Norton, MA 02766

