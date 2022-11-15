Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJ's Stone Oven Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

288 E Main St

Norton, MA 02766

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Vegan Pizza
Fries

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

Red Sauce, BBQ Chicken, Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

fried buffalo tenders, blue cheese drizzle

Buffalo Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Buffallo Tenders, Pineapple, Bacon, Teriyaki Drizzle

Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99+

Ground beef, onions, Tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$13.99+

garlic alfredo base, Grilled chicken and broccoli

Greek Pizza

$12.99+

roasted red pepper, goat cheese, Banana Peppers, Kalmata olive, sprinkled oregano, balsamic drizzle.

Veggie Pizza

$11.99+

Onions,peppers,broccoli,Olives,mushroom

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozz, Cheddar, Teriyaki Drizzle

Margherita Pizza

$12.99+

Sausage Special

$12.99+

Sausage, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Alfredo base, Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99+

Impossible beef, onion, pickle, tomato, vegan cheese.

Vegan Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+Out of stock

Vegan Pizza

$13.99+

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll, with ranch drizzle

Cheese Burger Sub

$11.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on 9" sub roll.

Chicken Bomb Sub

$13.99

With mushrooms onions and peppers

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Grande mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

On Sub Roll

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.99

On sub roll

Fried Chicken Sub

$11.99

with lettuce and tomato on a 9 inch sub roll.

Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap

$13.99

Romaine, Goat cheese, olives, banana pepper, tomato, balsamic drizzle

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

with lettuce and tomato

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Steak and provolone grilled and toasted on a 9 inch sub roll

Steak Bomb Sub

$14.99

With mushrooms onions and peppers

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, onions, pepper, spinach, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Honey mustard

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Turkey, cheese, Lettuce, Tomato.

Ham and Cheese sub

$10.99

Sliced Ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Meatballs soaked in marinara, topped with parmesan and provolone, toasted

Salads

Caesar

$8.99

Garden

$7.99

Shredded Carrots, grape tomato, cucumbers

Greek

$11.99

Goat cheese, Banana Peppers, Olives, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Grape tomato

Apps

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken quesadilla, with grilled peppers and onions, served with side of sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

6 Hand cut and hand breaded chicken tenders, Served with choice of sauce (or tossed)

Fries

$6.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.99

Breaded Macaroni and cheese bites

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99Out of stock

6 Mozzorella Sticks Served with Marinara

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla with side of sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Pasta

Buffalo Mac

$13.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99

Penne & Meatballs

$10.99Out of stock

Penne & Red Sauce

$7.99

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99

Rattlesnake Pasta

$14.99

Spicy cajun alfredo, grilled chicken, jalapenos, grilled peppers and onions.

Vegan Options

Vegan Chicken nuggets

$11.99

Impossible Cheeseburger Sub

$14.99

Served with Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on 9" Sub roll.

Vegan buffalo chicken sub

$14.99

battered and fried vegan chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato

Vegan meatball sub

$14.99Out of stock

Vegan Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Vegan Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Vegan Grilled Chicken wrap

$14.99

Vegan grilled chicken, grilled onions, grilled pepper, lettuce and tomato

Vegan Penne With Meatballs

$12.99Out of stock

Vegan Quesadilla

$9.99

Vegan Chicken Quesadila

$14.99

Tortilla wrap, Violife cheese, Vegan grilled chicken, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with a side of salsa.

Vegan Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Kids Menu

All kids meals come with small side of fries

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Grilled Hot Dog on Bun with fries

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Size Cheese 'pizza

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

cheesey with fries

Kids Tenders & Fries

$7.99

3 Chicken Tenders with fries

Kids Pasta

$4.99

penne with butter or red sauce

Kids ham & Cheese half sub

$6.99

With small side of fries

Kids turkey & cheese half sub

$6.99

With small side of fries

20oz

20oz bottled beverage

Aquafina Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.80

Cherry Pepsi

$2.80Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.80

Mountain Dew

$2.80

Schweppe's ginger Ale

$2.80

Brisk

$2.80

Crush Orange

$2.80

Mug Rootbeer

$2.80

Sierra Mist

$2.80

2 Liter

2 liter bottled soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

18.5oz

18.5oz bottled tea

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.25Out of stock

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria specializing in hand tossed pizza, sandwiches, salads, and extensive vegan/vegetarian options.

Website

Location

288 E Main St, Norton, MA 02766

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alberto's Pub & Pizza
orange star3.7 • 228
241 Mansfield Ave Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
Brack's Grille and Tap - TNT 2097 Bay St
orange starNo Reviews
2097 Bay Street Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
2. Tasty's Bagels - Norton - Tasty's Bagels Norton
orange starNo Reviews
103 West Main Street Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
Corfinio
orange starNo Reviews
285 Washington Street North Easton, MA 02356
View restaurantnext
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
orange starNo Reviews
280 School Street Suite J-135 Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Flynn's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
219 NORTH MAIN STREET MANSFIELD, MA 02048
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norton

The Downtown
orange star4.5 • 368
292 W Main St Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norton
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston