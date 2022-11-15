AJ's Stone Oven Pizzeria
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Pizzeria specializing in hand tossed pizza, sandwiches, salads, and extensive vegan/vegetarian options.
288 E Main St, Norton, MA 02766
