Block 15 Tap Room

Serving up super fresh beers brewed both on-site and at our downtown pub, bomb sandwiches & snacks from our in-house bakery, and packaged beer to-go in a variety of forms. Enjoy stunning views of Mary's Peak in an environment that showcases our beer and the craftsmanship behind it.
All ages are welcome all hours that we’re open!

3415 SW Deschutes St

Popular Items

Illuminated // Belgian Style Tripel // 16oz Can$3.50
Illuminated is brewed with a dynamic array of imported grains, select hops and a classic Belgian yeast strain balancing refined malt notes with a complex but familiar character. In traditional Belgian fashion, our tripel presents rich, sweet flavor, but finishes surprisingly crisp and subtle on the palate. // 9% ABV
Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can$3.50
Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. The result is an aromatic blast of citrus, tropical fruit, and dank herb that transitions into resinous hop flavor and a delightfully balanced finish. // 8.1% ABV
Painted Hills Beef Burger$13.99
Oregon-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, choice grade, non-GMO, Painted Hills beef, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickled balsamic onions and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta bread.
Emerging Sunshine // IPA // 16oz Can$3.25
Crisp, refreshing, and bursting with citrus, mango, and floral hop notes—this IPA is inspired by budding hops and spring sunshine chasing away the winter haze. // 6.75% ABV
Bier Bread Pretzel$9.99
Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with a stone ground mustard and bier cheese sauce.
Location

3415 SW Deschutes St

Corvallis OR

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

