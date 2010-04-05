Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Dream Pizza - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

214 SW 2nd St

Corvallis, OR 97333

Meat Slices

Dream Special Slice

Dream Special Slice

$7.25

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Corvegas Slice

Corvegas Slice

$7.25

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Omaha or Bust Slice

Omaha or Bust Slice

$7.25

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Zorba Slice

Zorba Slice

$7.25

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Spartan v. Raider Slice

Spartan v. Raider Slice

$4.70

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Marilyn Monroe Slice

Marilyn Monroe Slice

$6.40

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Hoodoo You Love Slice

Hoodoo You Love Slice

$6.40

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Rat Pack Special Slice

Rat Pack Special Slice

$7.25

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Tejano Slice

Tejano Slice

$7.25

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Dimple Hill Slice

Dimple Hill Slice

$7.25

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Dog Running Slice

Dog Running Slice

$7.25

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Mary's Peak Slice

Mary's Peak Slice

$7.25

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

The Bent Slice

The Bent Slice

$8.10

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

Bob Marley Slice

Bob Marley Slice

$6.40

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Veggie Slices

Vegan Love Slice

$8.10

GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Edward Abbey Slice

Edward Abbey Slice

$6.40

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Caro Amico Slice

Caro Amico Slice

$5.55

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Eclipse Slice

Eclipse Slice

$6.40

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Benny's Delight Slice

Benny's Delight Slice

$6.40

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Bill Walton Slice

Bill Walton Slice

$8.10

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Margharita Slice

Margharita Slice

$5.55

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Rocket Science Slice

Rocket Science Slice

$8.10

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Bike-E Slice

Bike-E Slice

$7.25

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Herbivore Slice

Herbivore Slice

$7.25

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Create Your Own Pizzas

Create Your Own Slice

Create Your Own Slice

$3.00

Create Your Own Mini

$10.00

Create Your Own Medium

$18.00

Create Your Own Large

$22.00

Meat Pizzas

Dream Special Mini

Dream Special Mini

$16.25

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Dream Special Medium

Dream Special Medium

$28.00

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Dream Special Large

$34.50

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Corvegas Mini

$16.25

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Corvegas Medium

$28.00

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Corvegas Large

Corvegas Large

$34.50

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Omaha or Bust Mini

$16.25

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Omaha or Bust Medium

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Omaha or Bust Large

Omaha or Bust Large

$34.50

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Zorba Mini

$16.25

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Zorba Medium

$28.00

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Zorba Large

$34.50

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Spartan v. Raider Mini

$12.50

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Spartan v. Raider Medium

$22.00

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Spartan v. Raider Large

Spartan v. Raider Large

$27.00

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Marilyn Monroe Mini

$15.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Marilyn Monroe Medium

Marilyn Monroe Medium

$26.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Marilyn Monroe Large

Marilyn Monroe Large

$32.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Hoodoo You Love Mini

$15.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Hoodoo You Love Medium

$26.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Hoodoo You Love Large

Hoodoo You Love Large

$32.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Rat Pack Special Mini

$16.25

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Rat Pack Special Medium

$28.00

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Rat Pack Special Large

$34.50

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Tejano Mini

Tejano Mini

$16.25

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Tejano Medium

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Tejano Large

$34.50

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Dimple Hill Mini

$16.25

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Dimple Hill Medium

$28.00

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Dimple Hill Large

$34.50

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Dog Running Mini

$16.25

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Dog Running Medium

Dog Running Medium

$28.00

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Dog Running Large

Dog Running Large

$34.50

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Mary's Peak Mini

$16.25

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

Mary's Peak Medium

$28.00

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

Mary's Peak Large

Mary's Peak Large

$34.50

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

The Bent Mini

The Bent Mini

$17.50

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

The Bent Medium

$30.00

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

The Bent Large

The Bent Large

$37.00

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

Bob Marley Mini

Bob Marley Mini

$15.00

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Bob Marley Medium

$26.00

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Bob Marley Large

Bob Marley Large

$32.00

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Veggie Pizzas

Vegan Love Mini

$16.25

White Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Vegan Love Medium

$28.00

GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Vegan Love Large

Vegan Love Large

$34.50

GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Edward Abbey Mini

Edward Abbey Mini

$15.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Edward Abbey Medium

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Edward Abbey Large

Edward Abbey Large

$32.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Caro Amico Mini

Caro Amico Mini

$13.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Caro Amico Medium

$24.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Caro Amico Large

$29.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Eclipse Mini

Eclipse Mini

$15.00

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Eclipse Medium

Eclipse Medium

$26.00

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Eclipse Large

$32.00

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Benny's Delight Mini

$15.00

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Benny's Delight Medium

$26.00

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Benny's Delight Large

$32.00

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Bill Walton Mini

Bill Walton Mini

$17.50

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Bill Walton Medium

$30.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Bill Walton Large

$37.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Margharita Mini

Margharita Mini

$13.75

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Margharita Medium

Margharita Medium

$24.00

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Margharita Large

Margharita Large

$29.50

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Rocket Science Mini

Rocket Science Mini

$17.50

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Rocket Science Medium

$30.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Rocket Science Large

$37.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Bike-E Mini

Bike-E Mini

$16.25

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Bike-E Medium

$28.00

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Bike-E Large

$34.50

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Herbivore Mini

$16.25

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Herbivore Medium

$28.00

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Herbivore Large

$34.50

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Calzone

Calzone

$12.50

This monster pizza turnover is a Dream classic. We fold our Dream dough over fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and TWO toppings of your choice included

Salads

Create Your Own Dream Salad

Create Your Own Dream Salad

$7.25

Treat yourself to an exceptional salad, the best in town. All Dream salads start with a generous portion of freshly chopped romaine and green leaf lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. Choose ONE topping.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.95

Herb Chicken, Feta, Artichoke Heart

Roman Holiday Salad

Roman Holiday Salad

$8.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$8.95

Warm Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper

The Beav Salad

The Beav Salad

$8.95

Arugula, Gorgonzola, Roasted Red Pepper

Twisted Breadsticks

Dream Sticks (One)

Dream Sticks (One)

$1.25

Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 1 Stick

Dream Sticks (Three)

Dream Sticks (Three)

$3.50

Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 3 Sticks

Homemade Cookies

Dream Chips (1)

$1.25

Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!

Dream Chips (3)

$3.50

Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!

Day Old Cookie (1)

$1.00

Day Old Cookies (3)

$3.00

Dream Chips (12)

$14.00

Little Dreamers Menu

Indigo's Blue Plate Special

$5.95

Cheese pizza slice, drink, and a cookie. Add more toppings for .85 each

The Grand Sam

$5.95

One breadstick, three topping sides of your choice, drink and a cookie (no pizza)

Side of Sauces

Quick Ranch

Quick Ranch

$0.50
Pesto

Pesto

$0.50
Marinara

Marinara

$0.50
Caesar

Caesar

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Herb Olive Oil

Herb Olive Oil

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50
Italian

Italian

N/A Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.50

Henrys Root Beer

$2.75

Reed's Ginger Brew

$2.75

Clementine Izze

$2.75

Grape Izze

$2.75

Berry Izze

$2.75

Humm Kombucha-Pom

$6.00

Humm Kombucha-Pom

$6.00

Humm Kombucha-Lime

$6.00

Earth Water

$2.00

Sparkling Apple

$2.50

Round Apple

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

Ptch Of Soda

$7.50

DreamTime Pizza

DreamTime Pizza- Large

$20.00

1-Topping Large & a 2 Litre Pop, 7:30pm t

DreamTime Pizza- Medium

$20.00

2-Topping Medium & a 2 Litre Pop, 7:30pm t

Dough

Med Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

214 SW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR 97333

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

