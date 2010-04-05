American Dream Pizza - Downtown
214 SW 2nd St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Meat Slices
Dream Special Slice
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Corvegas Slice
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Omaha or Bust Slice
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Zorba Slice
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Spartan v. Raider Slice
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Marilyn Monroe Slice
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Hoodoo You Love Slice
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Rat Pack Special Slice
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Tejano Slice
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Dimple Hill Slice
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Dog Running Slice
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Mary's Peak Slice
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
The Bent Slice
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
Bob Marley Slice
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Veggie Slices
Vegan Love Slice
GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Edward Abbey Slice
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Caro Amico Slice
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Eclipse Slice
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Benny's Delight Slice
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Bill Walton Slice
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Margharita Slice
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Rocket Science Slice
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Bike-E Slice
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Herbivore Slice
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Create Your Own Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
Dream Special Mini
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Dream Special Medium
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Dream Special Large
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Corvegas Mini
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Corvegas Medium
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Corvegas Large
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Omaha or Bust Mini
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Omaha or Bust Medium
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Omaha or Bust Large
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Zorba Mini
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Zorba Medium
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Zorba Large
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Spartan v. Raider Mini
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Spartan v. Raider Medium
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Spartan v. Raider Large
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Marilyn Monroe Mini
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Marilyn Monroe Medium
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Marilyn Monroe Large
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Hoodoo You Love Mini
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Hoodoo You Love Medium
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Hoodoo You Love Large
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Rat Pack Special Mini
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Rat Pack Special Medium
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Rat Pack Special Large
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Tejano Mini
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Tejano Medium
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Tejano Large
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Dimple Hill Mini
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Dimple Hill Medium
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Dimple Hill Large
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Dog Running Mini
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Dog Running Medium
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Dog Running Large
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Mary's Peak Mini
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
Mary's Peak Medium
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
Mary's Peak Large
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
The Bent Mini
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
The Bent Medium
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
The Bent Large
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
Bob Marley Mini
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Bob Marley Medium
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Bob Marley Large
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Veggie Pizzas
Vegan Love Mini
White Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Vegan Love Medium
GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Vegan Love Large
GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Edward Abbey Mini
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Edward Abbey Medium
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Edward Abbey Large
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Caro Amico Mini
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Caro Amico Medium
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Caro Amico Large
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Eclipse Mini
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Eclipse Medium
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Eclipse Large
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Benny's Delight Mini
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Benny's Delight Medium
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Benny's Delight Large
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Bill Walton Mini
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Bill Walton Medium
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Bill Walton Large
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Margharita Mini
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Margharita Medium
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Margharita Large
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Rocket Science Mini
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Rocket Science Medium
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Rocket Science Large
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Bike-E Mini
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Bike-E Medium
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Bike-E Large
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Herbivore Mini
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Herbivore Medium
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Herbivore Large
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Calzone
Salads
Create Your Own Dream Salad
Treat yourself to an exceptional salad, the best in town. All Dream salads start with a generous portion of freshly chopped romaine and green leaf lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. Choose ONE topping.
Greek Salad
Herb Chicken, Feta, Artichoke Heart
Roman Holiday Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato
BLT Salad
Warm Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper
The Beav Salad
Arugula, Gorgonzola, Roasted Red Pepper
Twisted Breadsticks
Dream Sticks (One)
Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 1 Stick
Dream Sticks (Three)
Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 3 Sticks
Homemade Cookies
Dream Chips (1)
Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!
Dream Chips (3)
Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!
Day Old Cookie (1)
Day Old Cookies (3)
Dream Chips (12)
Little Dreamers Menu
Side of Sauces
N/A Drinks
Fountain Drink
Kids Fountain Drink
Henrys Root Beer
Reed's Ginger Brew
Clementine Izze
Grape Izze
Berry Izze
Humm Kombucha-Pom
Humm Kombucha-Pom
Humm Kombucha-Lime
Earth Water
Sparkling Apple
Round Apple
Milk
Chocolate Milk
2 Liter Soda
Ptch Of Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
214 SW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR 97333