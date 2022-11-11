Caves 308 SW 3rd St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Inspired by the culinary landscapes throughout Northwestern Europe, Caves marries a curated selection of elevated tavern-fare with craft beer, wine, spirit and beverages. Sourcing regional ingredients from the waters, fields and groves throughout the Pacific Northwest, our menu offers the finest seasonal fare that is rooted in heritage.
308 SW 3rd St, Corvallis, OR 97333
