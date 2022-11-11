Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caves 308 SW 3rd St

308 SW 3rd St

Corvallis, OR 97333

Order Again

Guest Bottles - Cellared

Abt. 12 St. Bernardus - cellar

Abt. 12 St. Bernardus - cellar

$9.00

Sour Pale Ale, 330ml, 7.3%, Petrus Aged Pale is a 100% uncut (not blended) beer from our oak foeders and aged for 24 months.

Alesong Common Nectar 2018 - cellar

$21.00

Almanac Grand Cru - cellar

$36.00

Almanac Grand Cru - cellar

$36.00

Beachwood Blendery - cellar

$17.00
Block 15 Barmhouse - cellar

Block 15 Barmhouse - cellar

$21.00

Tripel, 330ml, 8.4%, Tripel Karmeliet is still brewed to an authentic beer recipe from 1679 originating in the former Carmelite monastery in Dendermonde. Written over 300 years ago, this recipe describes the use of three kinds of grain: wheat, oats and barley.

Block 15 Demon's Farm - cellar

$17.00
Chimay Red - cellar

Chimay Red - cellar

$10.00

IPA, 16oz, 6.1%, A well balanced IPA made with a blend of Citra and Mosaic hops that provide an experience of flavors and aromas from oranges and blueberries to stonefruit. It has an assertive, hoppy finish that is short lived.

Chimay White - cellar

Chimay White - cellar

$10.00

Baltic Porter, 500ml,10% This unusual lager style has many similarities to Imperial Stouts. A lengthy conditioning period creates a silky smooth chocolaty mouthfeel enhanced by the use of oats and brown sugar. Noticeable sweetness gets balanced by roasted malt and hop bitterness.

Deschutes Abyss 2017 - cellar

$24.00
Duchesse Bourgone - cellar

Duchesse Bourgone - cellar

$9.00

Flanders Red, 8.5oz, 4.2%, Blend of 3/4 young beer and 1/4 aged beer matured for 2 years in oak foeders, with added juice of cherries and elderberries.

Orval 2018 - cellar

Orval 2018 - cellar

$9.00

Extra Special Bitter, 500ml, 5%, ‘Old Speckled Hen’ has a full, smooth flavour and is very easy to drink. Its rich amber colour and superb fruity aromas are complemented by a delicious blend of malty tastes. Toffee and malt combine with bitterness on the back of the tongue to give a balanced sweetness. This, all followed by a refreshingly dry finish.

Rochefort - 6 - cellar

$10.00

Rochefort - 8 - cellar

$10.00

Rochefort - 10 - cellar

$10.00

Zundert 8 - cellar

$10.00

Westmalle Tripel - cellar

$10.00

Guests Bottles - New

3F Frambozenlambik

Chimay Blue

$9.00

Chimay Red

$9.00

Chimay White

$9.00

Duchesse Bourgone

$9.00

deGarde The Maison

$21.00

deGarde Dry Hopped Couvee

$20.00

Delirium Nocturnum

$8.00

Delirium Tremens

$8.00

JW Lee Sherry Cask Aged Barleywine

$9.00

Monkless Pour Pour Pitiful Me

$14.00

Monkless The Trinity Tripel

$10.00

Orval

$7.00

pFriem Maple Barrel Aged Porter

Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate Stout

$10.00

Son of Man Sagardo

$17.00

Rochefort 6

$8.00

Rochefort 8

$8.00

Rochefort 10

$9.00

Son of Man Beti

$6.00

Sidra Rebela - Natural Ecoloxica

$7.00

Solid Ground Blood Orange and Elderflower Cider

$5.00

Val Dieu

$7.00

Westmalle Tripel

Zundert 8

$7.00

Saison Dupont

$6.00

Samuel Smith Imperial Stout

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Zero Proof Lively Up

$8.00

Zero Proof Endless Summer

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha

$6.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Lemonade (16oz To-Go)

$3.75

Our house made fruit lemonade served over ice in a 16oz to-go cup! Available in Strawberry or Guava-White Peach.

Root Beer (16oz To-Go)

$3.75

Our house made root beer served in a 16oz to-go cup!

SMALL PLATES

Farm Greens

$6.00+

Chicories

$12.00

Frites

$6.00+

Cheese Plate

$8.00

Parsnip Veloute

$8.00

Salt Cod Fritters

$9.00

Autumn Couscous

$11.00

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Oysters & Potatoes

$12.00

Bone Marrow

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

ENTREES

Ling Cod Piccata

$27.00

Cheese Pie

$14.00

Moules Frites

$16.00+

Caves Burger

$19.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Chicken Tagine

$23.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$32.00

Wild Mushroom Polenta

$18.00

DESSERTS

Herb Ice Cream

$9.00

Tarte Tatin

$9.00Out of stock

Pot de Creme

$9.00

KIDS

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Spaetzle

$8.00

Kids Polenta

$8.00

Kids Egg Sandwich

$8.00

BRUNCH

Doughnut

$4.00

Oysters on Half Shell

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

308 Breakfast

$12.00

Omelet

$12.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Ham Benedict

$15.00+

Mushroom Benedict

$17.00+

Hash

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Caves Burger

$19.00

Autumn Couscous

$11.00

Cheese Pie

$14.00

Currant Waffle

$11.00

GATHER HOUR

Oyster Hour 1

$2.00

Oyster Hour 3

$6.00

Oyster Hour 4

$8.00

Oyster Hour 5

$10.00

RED

Ayres Gamay 2021

$10.00+

Domaine Bousquet Gaia Red Blend 2019

$8.00+

Domaine Bousquet Virgen Cabernet 2021

$8.00+

Ethic Drinks Cote du Rhone 2020

$8.00+

Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir 2018

$11.00+

Holloran Estate Stafford Hill Tempranillo 2020

$8.00+

de Garde Mourvedre 2020

$16.00+

de Garde Rouge No. 1 2018

$16.00+

WHITE

Domaines Bunan Rose 2021

$8.00+

Dominio Punctum Pablo Claro Chardonnay 2020

$8.00+

Ethic Drinks Peau a Peau 2021

$9.00+

Ethic Drinks Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$8.00+

James Rahn Pinot Gris 2021

$9.00+

Mantlerhof Grüner Veltliner

$8.00+

Troon Piquette 2019

$10.00+

BUBBLES

Caves Sao Joao Brut Rose 2020

$8.00+

Masia Salat Cava Brut

$8.00+

RED BOTTLES

Day Wines Infinite Air Castle 2021

$56.00

Bethel Heights Pinot Noir 2021

$52.00

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico 2019

$66.00

Unti Grenache 2017

$59.00

Domaine de Beaurenard Châteauneuf du Pape 2019

$103.00

Troon Syrah 2020

$46.00

Frog's Leap Zinfandel 2020

$63.00

WHITE BOTTLES

Day Wines Isla Vermentino 2021

$42.00

Day Wines Zephyros Melon de Bourgogne 2021

$42.00

Troon Kubli Bench Amber 2021

$50.00

Caves Savo Joao Rose 2020

$29.00

Masia Cave

$29.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Inspired by the culinary landscapes throughout Northwestern Europe, Caves marries a curated selection of elevated tavern-fare with craft beer, wine, spirit and beverages. Sourcing regional ingredients from the waters, fields and groves throughout the Pacific Northwest, our menu offers the finest seasonal fare that is rooted in heritage.

308 SW 3rd St, Corvallis, OR 97333

