Tacovore - Corvallis
484 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open for Takeout or Curbside Pickup!
Location
2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Corvallis