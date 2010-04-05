Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacovore - Corvallis

484 Reviews

$

2503 NW Kings Blvd

Corvallis, OR 97330

Popular Items

CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$4.75

smoked crispy pork, orange, serrano chiles, jicama, cilantro, onions, crema

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower, pickled red onion, cashew crema, cilantro, cabbage slaw.

ASADA

ASADA

$5.00

Smoked Oregon grass-fed steak, cilantro, onion, arbol chile oil, guacamole


TACOS

ASADA

ASADA

$5.00

Smoked Oregon grass-fed steak, cilantro, onion, arbol chile oil, guacamole

BEAN AND CHEESE

$3.00

coconut-braised organic PNW black beans, queso oaxaca, pickled onion, cilantro

CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$4.75

smoked crispy pork, orange, serrano chiles, jicama, cilantro, onions, crema

SMOKED TOFU (Contains Peanuts)

SMOKED TOFU (Contains Peanuts)

$4.50

Smoked tofu, peanut-chipotle sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled veggies, roasted peanuts

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower, pickled red onion, cashew crema, cilantro, cabbage slaw.

CHICKEN

$4.75

dry rubbed grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, avocado, pickled onions and carrots, arugula, crema

MOLE VERDE

$4.50

braised chicken, onions, cilantro, roasted peppers, local cotija cheese

OLD E

$4.00

seasoned Oregon grass-fed ground beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, crema, house salsa, in a hard shell.

TEMPEH

TEMPEH

$4.50

smoked and seasoned tempeh, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, radish, cashew crema

TEMPURA FISH TACO

$5.00

Tempura Fried, Alaskan Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Onions, Cilantro and Lemon-Caper Aioli.

PESCADO

PESCADO

$4.75

crispy line caught pacific true cod, cabbage slaw, radish, cilantro, onions, crema

SHRIMP

$6.00

shrimp sauteed in chipotle butter, pico de gallo, cabbage, roasted poblano crema

HERBIVORE

$5.00

Roasted Asparagus, Roasted Leeks and Lacinato Kale with Cucumber-Tomato-Kalamata Olive Pico, Herbed Cashew Crema, and Pumpkin Seeds

SEAFOOD

$6.00

Crispy Bay Scallops, Cabbage Slaw Mango-Red Pepper Pico and Chipotle Crema

CARNIVORE

$6.00

Smoked and Braised Carman Ranch Brisket, with Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Cilantro and Poblano Crema

Starters

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$7.00

CHIPS SALSA & GUAC

$8.00

SIDE - GUAC

$5.00

SIDE SALSA

$2.50

CHIPS

$2.00

Queso And Chips

$8.00

SOUP - CUP

$4.00

Terminator Green Chili Stew with Pork Carnitas. Topped with Crema. Served with Chips

SOUP - BOWL

$6.00

Terminator Green Chili Stew with Pork Carnitas. Topped with Crema. Served with Chips

Tomatillo

Chipotle

Pina Jala

Muy Verde

Habanero

Salsa Flight

Utensils

Napkins

Papas Fritas

$10.00

Bay Oysters

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy Pickled Nopales $8 On a bed of Organic Spring Greens with Pico de Gallo and Poblano Crema

SALADS

SM Kale Salad

$6.00

LG Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale, carrots, pickled red onion, pepitas, cotija and creamy avocado dressing

Tacovore Salad

$12.00

Lettuces, radish, carrots, jicama, avocado, pico, tortilla chip strips, black beans, queso fresco and lime vinaigrette.

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$12.00

A crispy tortilla with refried beans and broiled cheeses on a bed of salad greens with pickled cucumbers, fresh red radishes, pickled red onions, avocado and pumpkin seeds

BOWLS

Seasonal Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Green Rice, Roasted Zucchini, Corn, Leeks, Green Hatch Chiles, shredded cotija cheese, avocado slices, red chili sauce.

Mexi- Modern

$10.00

Green Rice, coconut black beans, avocado crema, jicama-radish kimchi, cabbage slaw and sesame seeds.

Mole Verde Enchilada

$8.00

Braised Mole Verde Chicken, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema

Veggie Enchilada

$8.00

Corn, Green Chilies, Leeks, Zucchini, Enchilada Sauce, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema

Pork Enchilada

$8.00

Pure Country Pork Carnitas, Enchilada Sauce, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema

Kimchi Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Enchilada

$10.00Out of stock

Blackened Rockfish, Rolled in a Tortilla, Smothered in a Guajillo Chile Sauce with Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese, and Crema. Served with Shredded Lettuce and Pico de Gallo

Sides

1oz Side CREMA

$0.25

BLACK BEANS

$2.00

COCO BEANS

$2.00

GREEN RICE

$2.00

REFRIED BEANS

$2.00

Side Pick Onion

$0.50

SIDE SEASONAL VEGGIE

$3.00

Braised greens & Roasted asparagus

Side Chutney

$1.50Out of stock

Beans & Rice

$4.00

Single Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Extra Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Ground Beef

$3.00

Side Carnitas

$4.00

Side Carnivore

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.00

Side Seafood

$4.00

Side Pescado

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$4.50

Side Tempora Fish

$4.00

Side Tempeh

$4.00

Side Of Tofu

$4.00

Side Avocado

$0.75

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Cauliflower

$3.00

Side Jicama

$1.00

Side Kale

$2.00

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Side Oranges

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.75

Side Slaw

$1.00

12 Torts

$6.00

Beans & Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Chocovore

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Side Whip

$1.50

Side Coco Whip

$1.50

Ninos

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.00

Rice Beans Lettuce Avocado

$3.00

Beverages - Online

AGUA FRESCA

$3.00

BLACK TEA

$2.50

HORCHATA

$3.00

JAMAICA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

STRAWB LEMONADE

$4.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

WATER CUP

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$4.00

Jarritos-Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos-Pineapple

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$4.00

70/30

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.50

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$4.00

MARGARITA MIX

$4.00

Cocktails

HOUSE 12

$9.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$11.00

INFUSION 12

$10.00

INFUSION MARGARITA

$12.00

Blackberry 12

$10.00

Blackberry16

$12.00

STRAW 12

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

PALOMA

$11.00

MEZCAL MARG

$12.00

Dawn On Tatooine

$13.00

Headless Horseman

$12.00

Pineapple Express

$13.00

Bee's Knees/Spicy

$12.00

See No Evil

$12.00

The Paper Plane

$12.00

Smoked Pina Colada

$14.00

LEMONDROP

$11.00

BIKINI BOTTOM

$12.00

JAMAICAN ME CRAZY

$12.00

HIBISCUS MULE

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

HIBISCUS-RITA

$12.00

VODKA SODA

$9.00

Tequila Mule

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

HOT TODDY

$13.00

BLACK OPS

$50.00

RumchatA

$11.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$10.00

Adiose Eddy

$13.00

Draft

Tap 1 Foreland Mex Lager

$5.00

Tap 2 Bouy NW Red

$6.00

TAP 3 - Breakside Wanderlust

$6.00

TAP 4 - Ecliptic Tangerine Sour

$5.00

TAP 5 Pfriem Pilsner

$6.00

Tap 6 Buoy Double IPA

$6.00

Tap 7 Block 15 Stickyhands

$6.00

Tap 8 Ruse Imaginary Lines IPA

$6.00

TAP 1 - SM

$5.00

TAP 2 - SM

$5.00

TAP 3 - SM

$5.00

TAP 4 - SM

$5.00

TAP 5 SM

$5.00

Tap 6 SM

$5.00

TAP 7 SM

$5.00

TAP 8- SM

$5.00

BEER SPECIAL

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Takeout or Curbside Pickup!

Website

Location

2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330

Directions

