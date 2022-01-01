BLOX Dessert Bars

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.



Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppyseed glaze.

The Grammy - A soft rice krispy mixed with salted browned butter and Golden Grahams.

Twisted Tango - A light sugar bar topped with lime cream cheese frosting and drizzled with mango and raspberry puree.

Ole - A cinnamon and sugar bar topped with Dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.

