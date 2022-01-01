Go
Toast

BLOX Dessert Bars

Life is meant to be sweet!

541 S 500 E Suite A • $$

Avg 4.9 (363 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla
Chocolate Brownie
Happy Birthday!$1.00
Personalize your BLOX Box with a custom sticker.
9 BLOX$44.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppyseed glaze.
The Grammy - A soft rice krispy mixed with salted browned butter and Golden Grahams.
Twisted Tango - A light sugar bar topped with lime cream cheese frosting and drizzled with mango and raspberry puree.
Ole - A cinnamon and sugar bar topped with Dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
4 BLOX$21.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppyseed glaze.
The Grammy - A soft rice krispy mixed with salted browned butter and Golden Grahams.
Twisted Tango - A light sugar bar topped with lime cream cheese frosting and drizzled with mango and raspberry puree.
Ole - A cinnamon and sugar bar topped with Dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
Vanilla Bean
Bottled Water 16 oz.$2.00
1 BLOX$5.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppyseed glaze.
The Grammy - A soft rice krispy mixed with salted browned butter and Golden Grahams.
Twisted Tango - A light sugar bar topped with lime cream cheese frosting and drizzled with mango and raspberry puree.
Ole - A cinnamon and sugar bar topped with Dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
16 BLOX$74.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppyseed glaze.
The Grammy - A soft rice krispy mixed with salted browned butter and Golden Grahams.
Twisted Tango - A light sugar bar topped with lime cream cheese frosting and drizzled with mango and raspberry puree.
Ole - A cinnamon and sugar bar topped with Dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
6 BLOX$29.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppyseed glaze.
The Grammy - A soft rice krispy mixed with salted browned butter and Golden Grahams.
Twisted Tango - A light sugar bar topped with lime cream cheese frosting and drizzled with mango and raspberry puree.
Ole - A cinnamon and sugar bar topped with Dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

541 S 500 E Suite A

American Fork UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BLOX Dessert Bars

No reviews yet

BLOX is the Sweetest answer to cater your next Big Event!

Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove

No reviews yet

Since 1960, Iceberg Drive Inn has been a Utah tradition for the best burgers, fries, rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grove Station

No reviews yet

Classic new soda shop mixed old soda fountain beverages, and specialty drinks unique to us.
Along with rotating food trucks for you to get meals and snacks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston