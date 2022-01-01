Go
Blue on Highland - Needham 2022

Come in and enjoy!

882 Highland Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Harvest Salad$12.00
Roasted sweet potatoes | apples | dried cranberries | walnuts | blue cheese crumbles | apple cider vinaigrette
Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted red & yellow beets | arugula | walnuts | crispy goat cheese croquettes | champagne vinaigrette
Arugula$12.00
Shaved parmesan | lemon white balsamic vinaigrette | Vegan available | Gluten Free
Caesar$12.00
Crisp romaine | focaccia croutons | shaved pecorino
Kid Mac & Cheese$10.00
Just like mom and dad's without the breadcrumbs
Chicken Avocado Bowl$24.00
Louisiana style chicken | cotija cheese | chick peas | quinoa | greens | red cabbage | red & yellow peppers | black bean corn salsa | cilantro aioli | Vegan available
Pecan Crusted Chicken$24.00
Pecan crusted chicken | organic mesclun greens | golden raisins | red grapes | caramelized onions | goat cheese | orange dijon vinaigrette | Vegan available
Thai Steak$27.00
Marinated sirloin | udon noodles | avocado | mandarin oranges | shredded cabbage | toasted peanuts | shredded carrots | spicy thai peanut dressing
Mediterrean Bowl$20.00
baby spinach | avocado | charred artichokes | chickpeas | quinoa | kalamata olives | grape tomatoes | cucumbers | Greek vinaigrette
Kid Grilled Cheese$10.00
American cheese and soft toasted bread. Includes French fries
Location

882 Highland Avenue

Needham MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
