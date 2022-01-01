Go
Toast

Bnapoli Italian

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

185 Elm St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

Porcini Risotto$26.00
sardinian moliterno al tartufo, roasted chestnuts, sage, toasted pine nuts
Bolognese$24.00
house pappardelle
Arugula Salad$12.00
preserved blood orange, fennel, pistachio, honey, citrus, evoo
Meatballs$26.00
dop marzano tomatoes, peperonata, pasta rustica
Grilled Cyprus Octopus$20.00
preserved lemon, evoo, mint
House Beet Salad$13.00
burrata, mint, arugula pesto
Salt-Brick Chicken$30.00
bell & evans, local milled white corn polenta, baby carrots, porcini pan jus
Prosciutto Dates$13.00
sage, almond gorgonzola, pomegranate molasses
Eggplant Napoleon$14.00
roasted marzano tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, garlic confit, arugula pesto
Skillet Rigatoni ‘Alfredo’$26.00
black truffle, fontina, ricotta, gratin, sage, grilled balsamic mushroom, pine nuts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

185 Elm St

West Springfield MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WEST SPRINGFIELD Tandem Bagel Company

No reviews yet

House made bagels and so much more!

Bella Napoli Pizza (Elm Street)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pintu's Indian Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crepes Tea House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston