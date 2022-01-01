Go
BOCCA Ristorante

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

539 Reviews

$$$$

2312 2nd Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35203

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Arancini di Riso$10.00
Mozzarella stuffed Risotto Croquettes, Tomato Sauce
Spicy Veal Meatballs$14.00
with Sauce Marinara (2)
Cast Iron Seared Ribeye$36.00
Roast Tomato, Brocolini, Potata Gnocchi
Braised Beef Short Rib$27.00
Polenta Cake, Red Wine Sauce, Exotic Mushrooms
Cannoli - each$5.00
Panznella$12.00
English Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, Castelvertrano olive, Basil and Aged Parmesan
Scallop Risotto$32.00
Butter Basted Sea Scallops, Creamy Vegetable Risotto
Garlic Bread$3.00
Gulf Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Basil Pesto, Linguini, Blistered Tomato, Broccolini

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2312 2nd Ave N, Birmingham AL 35203

Directions

BOCCA Ristorante

orange star4.8 • 539 Reviews
