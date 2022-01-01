Bolton Bean
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
626 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
626 Main Street
Bolton MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Slater's Wood Fire Pizza & BBQ
It's All Good!
Nashoba Valley `
Our Vintner's Knoll is now open as our daytime restaurant where you can purchase food from our restaurant and wine from our retail store for on-site consumption.
Lalos Mexican Restaurant
Lalo's is a family owned restaurant. Authentic Mexican food.
Kith And Kin
we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.