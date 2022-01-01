Go
Bolton Bean

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

626 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (789 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Iced Coffee$3.25
Med Drip Hot Coffee$3.00
Egg / Cheese / Meat$5.50
Choose between a bagel, toast, or english muffin. Choose ham, bacon, or chicken sausage.
Bagel/Toast/English Muffin$3.00
Variety of bread and spread options
Latte$3.94
Egg / Cheese$4.00
Choose between a bagel, toast, or english muffin. Let us know if you would like a different cheese.
Vermonter$7.00
Egg, cheddar, bacon, and maple syrup, on a toasted croissant.
Iced Latte$3.94
626 Panini$11.50
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, and herb mayo on multigrain pressed.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, and cheddar on a pressed white wrap.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

626 Main Street

Bolton MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
