Bolton restaurants you'll love

Bolton restaurants
  • Bolton

Bolton's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Bolton restaurants

Bolton Bean image

SANDWICHES

Bolton Bean

626 Main Street, Bolton

Avg 4.7 (789 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, and cheddar on a pressed white wrap.
Egg / Cheese / Meat$5.50
Choose between a bagel, toast, or english muffin. Choose ham, bacon, or chicken sausage.
Egg / Cheese$4.00
Choose between a bagel, toast, or english muffin. Let us know if you would like a different cheese.
More about Bolton Bean
Nashoba Valley ` image

 

Nashoba Valley `

100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd, Bolton

Avg 4.2 (756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cranberry Apple Wine - Bottle$16.50
Tart and flavorful, Cape Cod cranberries are balanced with just a hint of sweetness and apple. Festive accompaniment to turkey or ham. Our best selling wine!
Bottled Water$1.00
16.9 oz Aquafina Bottled Water
Strawberry Rhubarb Wine - Bottle$18.50
A light-bodied, tart, semi-sweet wine inspired by the pie. This wine is succulent and fruity with a tart rhubarb finish. One of our best sellers year after year.
More about Nashoba Valley `
Slater's Wood Fire Pizza & BBQ image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Slater's Wood Fire Pizza & BBQ

356 MAIN ST, Bolton

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Slater's Wood Fire Pizza & BBQ
