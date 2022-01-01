Bolton restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Bolton Bean
626 Main Street, Bolton
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$11.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, and cheddar on a pressed white wrap.
|Egg / Cheese / Meat
|$5.50
Choose between a bagel, toast, or english muffin. Choose ham, bacon, or chicken sausage.
|Egg / Cheese
|$4.00
Choose between a bagel, toast, or english muffin. Let us know if you would like a different cheese.
Nashoba Valley `
100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd, Bolton
|Popular items
|Cranberry Apple Wine - Bottle
|$16.50
Tart and flavorful, Cape Cod cranberries are balanced with just a hint of sweetness and apple. Festive accompaniment to turkey or ham. Our best selling wine!
|Bottled Water
|$1.00
16.9 oz Aquafina Bottled Water
|Strawberry Rhubarb Wine - Bottle
|$18.50
A light-bodied, tart, semi-sweet wine inspired by the pie. This wine is succulent and fruity with a tart rhubarb finish. One of our best sellers year after year.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Slater's Wood Fire Pizza & BBQ
356 MAIN ST, Bolton