Born in a Barn

Started in 2013, we have prided ourselves in providing quality burger ingredients that are locally sourced and made fresh daily. Our buns are baked daily by Sugar Mouse Bakery and our beef is provided by The Butcher Block.

Popular Items

Barnchos$13.99
House made chips smothered in queso topped with smoked pork, bacon, jalapeños, red onion, shredded cheddar, and spicy BBQ.
The Popper$14.99
Two beef patties topped with cream cheese, breaded jalapeños, and raspberry pepper jelly.
3 Finger Basket$8.99
3 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99
Ranch$0.50
Traditional creamy buttermilk ranch
10 Traditional$15.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings
Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected
Choose any 1 wing sauce OR
Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
Barn Fries$2.99
Fresh-cut, French fried potatoes seasoned with our house seasoning.
Classic Burger$8.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking
All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
Barn fries or Pub chips are FREE with burger. Upgrade you side for only $0.99
Loaded Chicken Mac$11.99
Smoky mac and cheese topped with grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, crunchy parmesan crumbles and a drizzle of your choice of any wing sauce.
Mushroom Swiss$14.99
Two beef patties topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cook off in our bourbon sauce (no alcohol) and topped with melty Swiss cheese.
Naughty$14.99
Two quarter pound patties topped with American cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chipotle ketchup and tangy mustard.
Location

100 E. Ivinson st

Laramie WY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
