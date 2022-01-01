Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bossier City

Bossier City restaurants
Bossier City restaurants that serve burritos

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe - Bossier

1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
Burrito Dinner$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Primo Burrito Bowl$15.19
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
Burrito Bowl$12.59
Season beef or chicken, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
Chimi V's Fajita Factory

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Burrito con Queso$10.99
Beef burrito filled with spicy taco beef topped with queso. Served with rice and beans
