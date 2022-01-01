Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bossier City

Bossier City restaurants
Bossier City restaurants that serve fajitas

Beef Fajita Dinner image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Lunch Fajitas$12.99
Choose from fajita chicken, USDA Choice beef, shrimp, or grilled veggies, served with all the fresh fixings including melted, Mexican butter.
Combo Fajita Dinner$18.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Fajita Family Style Meal -- Serves 6-8 people image

 

Chimi V's

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Family Style Meal -- Serves 6-8 people$59.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or combination fajitas. Served with sautéed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & fresh flour tortillas. Includes 1 quart refried beans & 1 quart Mexican rice and fresh chips and salsa
Sirloin Fajitas
Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans
Chicken Fajita Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, zucchini and mushroom on a bed of salad greens with jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado slices.
