Nachos in Bossier City

Bossier City restaurants
Bossier City restaurants that serve nachos

Primo Fiesta Nachos image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Primo Fiesta Nachos$15.79
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Cheese Nachos$6.29
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Bean Nachos$7.09
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Avg 4.8 ( reviews)
Takeout
R Brisket Nacho Dilla$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
G Brisket Nacho Dilla$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Chimi V's image

 

Chimi V's

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Trashcan Nachos$14.99
Tortilla chips smootherd in queso blanco, carnitas, refried beans, jalapenos,tomatoes and topped with sour cream and guacamole
More about Chimi V's

