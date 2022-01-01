Nachos in Bossier City
Posados Cafe
1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
|Primo Fiesta Nachos
|$15.79
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.29
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
|Bean Nachos
|$7.09
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Dillas Quesadillas
2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City
|R Brisket Nacho Dilla
|$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
|G Brisket Nacho Dilla
|$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!