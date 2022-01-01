Tacos in Bossier City
Posados Cafe
1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
|Fried Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Filled with seasoned beef and deep-fried.
Chimi V's
2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
|Lunch Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with salad greens, taco beef or chicken taco, cheddar cheese, refried beans, tomatoes, and guacamole, and house dressing
|Old Fashioned Tacos
|$10.99
Two crisp flour tortillas filled with carnitas, chicken, or beef taco meat. With lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream drizzle