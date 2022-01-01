Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bossier City

Bossier City restaurants
Bossier City restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.49
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Fried Taco Dinner$11.49
Filled with seasoned beef and deep-fried.
More about Posados Cafe
Chimi V's

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with salad greens, taco beef or chicken taco, cheddar cheese, refried beans, tomatoes, and guacamole, and house dressing
Old Fashioned Tacos$10.99
Two crisp flour tortillas filled with carnitas, chicken, or beef taco meat. With lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream drizzle
More about Chimi V's

